THE 38th annual Finals and Presentations of Dolgellau & District Pool League took place at Cross Keys on Sunday.

Royal A's Bobby Griffith successfully defended his Singles crown, 3-1, in the final against Dylan "Gwnj" Roberts" of Garth Gangsters.

Bobby has now won the singles five times, Dylan himself a three-time winner but this time had to settle for runner-up spot in an excellent final that saw three frames of perfect pool.

Singles winner Bobby Griffith
Singles winner Bobby Griffith (Dolgellau Pool League)

In the best-of-five match Bobby started off with an eight- ball clearance which was followed by Dylan doing the same.

Bobby did not let up, having another eight-baller to make it 2-1, and then got over the winning line by also taking the 4th leg for a 3-1 scoreline.

Bobby was also successful in the captain/vice-captain final as he and his partner Luke Hills defeated Sion Wilkes and Keith Maiden of Garth, 3-2, winning the first, third and fifth leg.

Luke Hills (left) and Bobby Griffith - Captain/Vice-Captain 
Luke Hills (left) and Bobby Griffith - Captain/Vice-Captain (Dolgellau Pool League)

It was an all Garth Gangsters final in the Doubles, Kieran Roberts and singles finalist Dylan Roberts winning 3-2 against Matthew Maslin and Andy Goodwin after being 2-1 down.

Bobby Griffith collected awards for being the Individual Averages Winner and having the most eight-ballers, a total of six.

Dion Jones (Torrent Hustlers) was second with three clearances while Sion Wilkes was second in the averages.

Royal A won the league, Partee Animals (Fairbourne Golf Club) runners-up. Torrent Hustlers took both the Shield and K O Cup, defeating Garth Gangsters in both finals.

Torrent Hustlers - Shield and K O Cup Winners
Torrent Hustlers - Shield and K O Cup Winners (Dolgellau Pool League)
Dylan Roberts (left) and Kieran Roberts - Doubles 
Dylan Roberts (left) and Kieran Roberts - Doubles (Dolgellau Pool League)