THE 38th annual Finals and Presentations of Dolgellau & District Pool League took place at Cross Keys on Sunday.
Royal A's Bobby Griffith successfully defended his Singles crown, 3-1, in the final against Dylan "Gwnj" Roberts" of Garth Gangsters.
Bobby has now won the singles five times, Dylan himself a three-time winner but this time had to settle for runner-up spot in an excellent final that saw three frames of perfect pool.
In the best-of-five match Bobby started off with an eight- ball clearance which was followed by Dylan doing the same.
Bobby did not let up, having another eight-baller to make it 2-1, and then got over the winning line by also taking the 4th leg for a 3-1 scoreline.
Bobby was also successful in the captain/vice-captain final as he and his partner Luke Hills defeated Sion Wilkes and Keith Maiden of Garth, 3-2, winning the first, third and fifth leg.
It was an all Garth Gangsters final in the Doubles, Kieran Roberts and singles finalist Dylan Roberts winning 3-2 against Matthew Maslin and Andy Goodwin after being 2-1 down.
Bobby Griffith collected awards for being the Individual Averages Winner and having the most eight-ballers, a total of six.
Dion Jones (Torrent Hustlers) was second with three clearances while Sion Wilkes was second in the averages.
Royal A won the league, Partee Animals (Fairbourne Golf Club) runners-up. Torrent Hustlers took both the Shield and K O Cup, defeating Garth Gangsters in both finals.
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