ABERDOVEY Golf Club welcomed back members of the British Golf Collectors Society for their annual visit over the weekend of 18-19 April, continuing a long-standing tradition that dates back to the club’s centenary year in 1992.
Festivities began on Friday with a number of Society members enjoying a warm-up round at Borth & Ynyslas, before attention turned to Saturday’s main event – the foursomes match against the club for the Darwin Trophy.
Played in classic links conditions of sunshine and a lively breeze, the contest featured 13 matches and showcased the course at its very best.
The layout and playing surfaces received widespread praise, with particular thanks due to the club’s greenkeeping team for their outstanding preparation.
Following the golf, players and guests gathered for an excellent evening of dining. Speeches from Nick Wright and BGCS captain Nigel Notley were warmly received, while Philip Truett, one of the original organisers of the fixture, delivered his customary entertaining summary of the day’s play.
Despite his spirited efforts to frame the result otherwise, Aberdovey secured victory by 13 holes up to 9 holes up.
Sunday saw 46 players take to the course for the Welsh Hickory Championship, including five Aberdovey members.
Played in bright sunshine and light winds, scoring conditions were favourable and reflected in an impressive set of results across the field.
Prize winners were as follows:
Ladies’ Prize: Janet Price
Scratch Rosebowl: 1, Per Nyman (72 gross); 2, Jonas Fack (77 gross); 3, Julian Hunt (78 gross)
Peter Burles Trophy (Nett Stableford): 1, Jenny Hunt (40 pts, 24 back nine); 2, Howard Plush (40 pts, 20 back nine); 3, Bjorn Petersson (39 pts); 4, Sebastian Luckei
Club officials thanked all who took part for making the weekend such an enjoyable occasion, and they look forward to welcoming the British Golf Collectors Society back to Aberdovey again next year.
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