DOLGELLAU driver Elfyn Evans emerged from Rally Islas Canarias back on top of the FIA World Rally Championship standings after a strong, measured performance that delivered second overall place and a maximum haul of bonus points for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team.
Evans and co-driver Scott Martin finished runner-up behind team-mate Sébastien Ogier in a dominant Toyota 1-2-3-4 finish on the fast, flowing asphalt roads of Gran Canaria, as the GR YARIS Rally1 claimed victory on all 17 stages of the event for the second year running.
While Ogier ultimately led from Friday morning to the finish, Evans was a constant presence in a tightly contested intra-team battle that remained finely balanced throughout the weekend.
Small time gaps separated Toyota’s drivers, and Evans stayed firmly in contention despite making a cautious start that left little margin for error.
Changeable conditions on Saturday played to Evans’ strengths. With weather systems blowing in from the Atlantic, he delivered a string of confident drives to win three stages and close back in on the lead group, making sure he remained well placed to capitalise on Sunday’s points-paying opportunities.
Sunday proved decisive. Although the outright victory was no longer within reach, Evans produced a near-perfect final day to maximise his championship return. He stayed closely matched with Ogier and Oliver Solberg through the morning stages and then elevated his pace when it mattered most.
Evans claimed victory in the Power Stage by 2.7 seconds and topped the Super Sunday standings by 2 seconds, securing the full bonus points available and allowing him to reclaim the lead of the drivers’ championship.
The rally’s decisive moment came in the penultimate stage when Solberg, Ogier’s closest challenger at the time, ran slightly wide over a crest and made contact with a barrier. The impact damaged the front-left corner of his car and forced him and co-driver Elliott Edmondson to retire, easing pressure at the front.
Ogier went on to take his first victory of the season with co-driver Vincent Landais, but it was Evans’ consistency and Sunday surge that marked one of the most significant outcomes of the weekend. With Takamoto Katsuta finishing fourth overall and second to Evans in the Power Stage, and Sami Pajari taking third, Toyota scored 59 out of a possible 60 manufacturers’ points to extend its championship advantage.
Evans now leads the drivers’ standings, with Katsuta two points behind and Pajari a further 29 points adrift, underlining how critical the Welshman’s late push proved in the overall championship picture.
Reflecting on the weekend, Evans said: “It’s been a solid weekend for us with a pretty good final day and a good haul of points at the end of it. We made a bit of a slow start on Friday and that really put us too far back in the fight for the win, but things have worked out pretty well in the end.
“It was very close again today between us, Seb and Oliver. It was unfortunate what happened to Oliver, but congratulations to Seb, who has driven an exceptional weekend and deserves the win.”
With momentum restored and the championship lead back in his hands, Evans leaves the Canary Islands having reaffirmed his title credentials as the WRC season continues.
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