On Saturday at The Marian, in Division 1 of The North Wales League, the match was all over by 3.05pm.
Dolgellau 53 for 2 beat Llay Welfare 51 by 8 wickets, North Wales League, Division one
Visitors Llay Welfare were shot out for just 51 in 21.2 overs after deciding to bat first.
Dolgellau took 10.4 overs to reach 53 for 2 for an eight-wicket victory. Llay collapsed from 42 for 4 to 51 all out, spinners Jack Williamson and Sam Williams doing the damage.
The first four wickets to fall were shared by opening bowlers Morgan Yorke and Joe Williamson.
Opener Jacob Roberts hit 2 fours but was then bowled by Yorke, number 3 John Lloyd was bowled by Joe, who also had Dave Phennah caught by the keeper Rob Humphreys to make it 15 for 3.
Mike Phennah and Alan Jones added 13 to move it to 28, at which Jones was bowled by a Yorke slower delivery for 8.
It became 42 for 5 when skipper Steve Partington was lbw to Jack Williamson.
Another nine runs were added as Llay were bowled out for 51.
Jack claimed the next two wickets, Alfie Guest, caught and bowled, and Charlie Flower stumped by Humphreys.
Sam Williams brought proceedings to a close by having top scorer Mike Phennah caught at mid-wicket for 14 by skipper Jack Williams, who also held a catch to dismiss Malakai Jones off Sam’s bowling.
Joe Williamson had an excellent bowling spell of 9 overs, 5 maidens, 2 for 14.
Yorke sent down seven overs taking 2 for 31, Jack Williamson claimed 3 wickets for just 2 runs from 4 overs and Sam Williams had 2 wickets for 3 runs from his 8 deliveries.
After the break Jack Williamson turned his attention to opening the batting with Stuart Evans.
They took the total to 36 in seven overs before Evans was well caught at mid-off by Partington off the bowling of Dave Phennah, having made 10.
Llay managed to take a second Dolgellau wicket with the score on 48, that of number 3 batter Jonathan Lloyd bowled by Mike Phennah. Meanwhile Jack Williamson advanced to 31 not out with four boundaries to guide his side to an eight-wicket success, Jaco Oosthuizen getting a winning boundary off the only delivery he faced as Dolgellau crossed the winning line with 53 for 2 in the 11th over.
Dave Phennah bowled 5 overs taking 1 for 23 while Mike Phennah had 1 for 6 from his solitary over; Partington bowling 3 overs for just 3 runs. Dolgellau earned 14 points and Llay Welfare 1 point.
The Saturday match balls were sponsored by Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street and Edwin Pugh, Pencefn.
Division 4
Hawarden Park 3rds 139 lost to Dolgellau 2nds 141 for 5 by 5 wickets
Dolgellau 2nds had a good victory on Saturday when they travelled to play Hawarden Park 3rds at Shotton CC.
Hawarden were asked to bat first by visiting captain Alex Yorke and notched up 139 being all out in the 34th of their 40 overs.
Dolgellau made it to 141 for 5 in the 28th over for a five wicket win.
Opening bat Phil Deane struck 53 not out for Dolgellau, hitting 9 fours and a six, his innings the main contribution to his side’s success.
Deane’s fellow opener Callum Taylor made 26 of which 24 were in fours. Number three Dan Conde also batted well, 6 fours in his 30.
Deane and Conde had a stand of 49 for the second wicket while Deane and Yorke put on 22 to move it on to 97 for 3.
Dolgellau lost two quick wickets, but Dan Williams, 14 not out, joined Deane in the middle for an unbroken alliance of 44 to guide the visitors to their win.
For the hosts Ela Closs-Sharp bowled well taking 4 for 30. Earlier Dan Conde had the outstanding bowling figures of 6 wickets for just 12 runs from his 8 overs, Taylor taking 1 for 27 and Dyfan Hughes 1 for 29.
Hawarden’s main run scorers were Jake Aplin 42, Matthew Leek 29 and skipper Peter Hinton 22 not out. Dolgellau’s keeper Alun Roberts held 2 catches, Taylor had a catch and Ben Halsall a run out in the home team’s 139 all out.
Dolgellau junior member Joel Eynon has been playing recently for the Cricket Wales North Under 13s Development Team. Joel batted well with scores of 16 not out and 16 and also bowled very economically in the 4 matches he played last week. At the other end of the age scale Jonathan Lloyd played for The Forty Club, Wales District when they travelled to Hook CC, Pembrokeshire and won by 37 runs.