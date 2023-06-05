Llay managed to take a second Dolgellau wicket with the score on 48, that of number 3 batter Jonathan Lloyd bowled by Mike Phennah. Meanwhile Jack Williamson advanced to 31 not out with four boundaries to guide his side to an eight-wicket success, Jaco Oosthuizen getting a winning boundary off the only delivery he faced as Dolgellau crossed the winning line with 53 for 2 in the 11th over.