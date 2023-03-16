Young Aberystwyth cricketer Aadvik Khare has been selected for the Wales Under 13s cricket squad, a fantastic achievement for the Ysgol Penweddig pupil and a testament of the support and coaching supplied by Aberystwyth Cricket Club
Fantastic achievement as Aadvik is selected for Wales
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Friday 17th March 2023 12:45 pm
Talented young cricketer Aadvik Khare (Aberystwyth CC )
