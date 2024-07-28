Aberystwyth sealed top spot in Division 9 West of the South Wales Cricket Association league as a stunning all-round performance from Iestyn Roberts guided his team to victory over Carmarthen Wanderers 3rd XI at the Geufron.
Carmarthen opted to field first upon winning the toss but, despite the poor weather of preceding days, groundsman Dai Jones had produced a superb wicket, and Aberystwyth’s opening pair, Adam Shaw and Iestyn Roberts played with caution to see off the new ball. Runs were initially hard to come by in the face of accurate bowling from Joe Thomson and Harrison Taylor, but after the first half hour, both batsmen began to show more aggression. A 50-run partnership came up in the 14th over and the pair reached the drinks break unbeaten as they progressed towards an opening stand of 95.
Carmarthen skipper Olly Goulstone then made the breakthrough, removing Shaw for a well-made 41. Roberts and Mel Jones continued to accelerate, both reaching half centuries in a rapid second wicket stand of 91. When Roberts fell to the bowling of Macsen Llewellyn for a stylish 70, Aber were well on their way to maximum batting points. Jones (66*), ably supported by Aadvik Khare and Ted Jones, saw that the home side posted a challenging total of 216-3 off their 40 overs.
In reply, Carmarthen immediately lost a first over wicket to the swing bowling of Bryn Williams, as a series of outswingers was followed by a perfectly pitched nip-backer that crashed into the stumps to dismiss Whitmarsh for 0. When Dave Wilcockson bowled Taylor for 5, Carmarthen found themselves at 19 for 2 off 12 overs. However, Goulstone (19) and Shantha Kumar launched an brave and effective counter-attack.
Iestyn Roberts then followed up his batting heroics with a stand-out bowling spell, ripping through the middle order with three quick wickets – including the crucial dismissal of Kumar for 69 – taking 3-33 in an all-round performance that decided the game. There was still time for Joe Thomson (19) and Macsen Llewellyn (14*) to play some stylish shots, but disciplined bowling from Gruff Sedgwick, Pat Daniel and Gareth Lanagan meant that the Aberystwyth total was never seriously under threat after Kumar’s dismissal. Aadvik Khare (2-44) and the returning Bryn Williams (2-9) polished off the tail. Carmarthen were all out for 139 off 37 overs as Aberystwyth clinched a 77-run win.
The victory was typical in that it showcased the talents of a rising generation of Aberystwyth cricketers. It has been 13 and 14-year-olds, playing their first season of senior cricket, who have turned in match-winning performances at key moments. The future is certainly looking bright at Aberystwyth CC as they bid to complete the season undefeated, when Gowerton 4th XI visit the Geufron on August 10.