Carmarthen opted to field first upon winning the toss but, despite the poor weather of preceding days, groundsman Dai Jones had produced a superb wicket, and Aberystwyth’s opening pair, Adam Shaw and Iestyn Roberts played with caution to see off the new ball. Runs were initially hard to come by in the face of accurate bowling from Joe Thomson and Harrison Taylor, but after the first half hour, both batsmen began to show more aggression. A 50-run partnership came up in the 14th over and the pair reached the drinks break unbeaten as they progressed towards an opening stand of 95.