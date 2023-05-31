It was not a good day at the office for Dolgellau on Saturday when Bethesda visited The Marian. They were bundled out for 77 in the 30th over and saw the visitors reach 80 for 3 in the 18th over for a seven wicket victory.
Dolgellau 77 lost to Bethesda 80 for 3 by 7 wickets, North Wales League, Division One
On winning the toss, Dolgellau were 28 for 1 after 9 overs, but then the carnage started.
Three overs later it stood at 35 for 5, three of the top five batters failing to trouble the scorers.
Opening bowler Lee Williams and first change Ioan G Roberts did the damage, eventually taking 3 wickets apiece.
Opening bat Jack Williamson had scored 25 of the 35 with four boundaries when he was caught at mid-on by skipper Craig Newey off Roberts.
Stuart Evans was caught in the slips by Ashley Rowlands off Williams, Sam Williams held by Newey, the bowler Roberts, who also bowled Morgan Yorke before Williams bowled Sion Francis.
Number six batter, Jonathan Lloyd was only the second to make it to double figures with 12, caught Ben Parker, bowled Andrew Day.
The last five wickets managed just 42 runs, Rob Humphreys was lbw to Williams, Joe Williamson lbw to John Maloney, and Dave Jenkins, also lbw, this time to Rowlands.
Maloney finished things off by bowling Callum Taylor, leaving skipper Jack Williams not out at the other end and probably wondering why his side’s strong batting line up hadn’t performed well on the day, a meagre 77 being the total.
Credit to Bethesda’s bowlers and fielders. Lee Williams bowled nine overs, claiming 3 for 16 and Ioan G. Roberts took 3 for 19 from 4 overs. They were assisted by Maloney 2 for 5 off 5.1, Day 1 for 11 off 5 and Rowlands 1 for 3 from 2 overs.
Jason Parry and Richie Parry opened up for the visitors, Jason falling lbw to Sam Williams in the 4th over.
It became 22 for 2 in the 9th over when Richie advanced down the wicket to Yorke, only to be stumped by Humphreys for 9.
Nick Parry joined Ioan Meilir Roberts in the middle and together they took their team to the verge of victory having an alliance of 54 for the 3rd wicket.
At 76, with just two runs needed for a win, Nick was caught and bowled by Jack Williamson for 30 with 5 fours.
New batter Ben Parker hit a winning boundary leaving Roberts on 27 not out with a six and 2 fours, Bethesda advancing to 80 for 3 for a 7 wicket success.
Yorke bowled 7 overs, 1 for 18, Sam Williams, also 7, 1 for 31 and Jack Williamson 1 for 15 from 1.5 overs, in what was a comfortable day out for Bethesda and a very lacklustre performance by Dolgellau.
The match ball was sponsored by Ian and Hanneke, Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street.
Division Four
Llanrwst II (82) lost to Pwllheli (83-7) by 3 wkts
PWLLHELI moved to the top of the table with a comfortable win at Llanrwst Seconds.
Put into bat, the hosts struggled to get going with only two double figure contributions – Alex Evans (18) and Matty Lloyd (14) – as they were bowled out for 82 off 33.1 overs.
Adam Williams was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 17.
The visitors lost seven wickets in 22 overs on their way to the win with Craig Edwards and Adam Williams top scoring with 23 runs, supported by Kartik Bhardwaj on 11.
Leon Doran took four wickets for 28 runs.