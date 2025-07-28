Wes was first to 50 and GJ soon followed as the opening stand crossed the 150 mark in the 15th over. It looked like a second century in two weeks was assured for Wes until the reintroduction of Nimal - the pick of the Talybont bowlers - saw a top edged pull caught by Ben Harper to dismiss Wes for a devastating 91. Ceri Thomas eased to 16* and hit the winning runs off the first ball of the 23rd over as Gareth John finished 80* and Lampeter sealed a dominant victory.