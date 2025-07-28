Lampeter got their challenge for the Fine and Country WWCCC Championship back on track with a merciless batting performance to defeat a brave Rachel’s Talybont 2nd XI.
Lampeter won the toss and captain Arif Saad allowed a depleted Rachel’s to bat first, hoping to make the most of muggy conditions.
Lahiru Chamal and Ben Harper opened for Rachel’s but the pace and bounce of Carwyn Gregson got the immediate breakthrough- Harper gloving a lifter to be caught behind for 4 in the first over. Mudit Bohra and Lahiru in particular had to be brave, taking numerous blows to the body from lifting deliveries.
The pair saw off the guile of Bedwyr Davies and despite the constant threat from Gregson, Mudit in particular was able to punish anything short or off-length as the pair put on 75 runs. Eventually Gregson had his man, having seen several chances go down or just miss the fielders, he bowled Mudit for 48 and then, followed up having Yaro caught by Geraint Lewis first ball.
Captain Vinod Matthew saw off the hat trick delivery and then proceeded to steady the ship with Lahiru. The pair added 80 runs in 15 overs, with Daryl Davies and Richard Thomas keeping things tight but unable to shift the obdurate pair.
Eventually, the spin of Wes Roban did the trick, a full delivery striking Vinod on the shin in front- out LBW for 36. Lahiru, there from the start, raised his bat for 50 and then the returning Bedwyr had him out attempting to accelerate- another lifter catching a fine top edge and caught behind by Saad. A valuable 59 runs from Chamal who will have the bruises to show for a gutsy effort.
Devadas and Nimal added some quick runs in the final overs but both fell bowled by the wily Wes, to leave Rachel’s 222/7 and in the game at the halfway stage.
Lampeter began their reply with a powerful opening pair - Wes Roban off the back of a half-century and a century in his two league appearances and last season’s leading run scorer, Gareth John, making his first appearance of the year.
Nimal and Devadas opened solidly but from the third over Wes went on the attack. Three crunching fours and two enormous sixes led to a 25 run over and set the tone for what was to come.
The pair were punishing of anything short and if the bowlers over-pitched then the ball flew back over their heads or through the covers. Rachel’s attempted to change up with spin from Jerome and swing from Joby but couldn’t find a bowler to contain Wes and GJ as they effortlessly cantered along at 10 runs an over.
Wes was first to 50 and GJ soon followed as the opening stand crossed the 150 mark in the 15th over. It looked like a second century in two weeks was assured for Wes until the reintroduction of Nimal - the pick of the Talybont bowlers - saw a top edged pull caught by Ben Harper to dismiss Wes for a devastating 91. Ceri Thomas eased to 16* and hit the winning runs off the first ball of the 23rd over as Gareth John finished 80* and Lampeter sealed a dominant victory.
Talybont 222/7 (40 overs), Lampeter 226/1 (22.1 overs). Lampeter won by 9 wickets
