HUSBAND and wife Sarn Helen duo Rhodri and Nicola Williams travelled to Chester to compete in the Cheshire 10 miler, a new race option alongside the usual 10K race.
Rhodri had an amazing race to finish in 1:05:01 securing himself a new PB.
Not to be outdone Nicola also ran a superb race to finish in 1:14:15 and 4th in OF category.
Ironman 70.3 Swansea took place on a very, hot day, a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bikeride with a Half Marathon to finish was not for the faint hearted.
Emma Palfrey, consistent as ever had a fantastic event to finish in 5:16:58 and was 2nd in the F40 category.
Dylan Harcombe finished in 6:00:03.
The 1st of the Poppit Sands 5K series of races took place on 15 July 15.
Weather conditions were kinder on the evening.
Two runners represented Sarn Helen, Sophia Barker was 1st OF and 8th overall in a great time of 22:10 with Osian Jones, still a youth runner, having a great run in 23:16.
Rabbit Run Wales 2025 is a stunning trail route that offers an unique opportunity to run on the private grounds of The Merthyr Mawr Estate,
With varying distances on offer, Kevin Jones and Rory Fairhurst chose to run the 12K distance.
Kevin had a superb run to finish in 1:00:30 whilst Rory, returning to racing following injury, had a good time of 1:04:36.
Geraint Thomas returned to Llanberis to compete in the Castell Howell International Snowdon Race, a 10-mile race starting at Llanberis to the summit of Snowdon and back, demanding terrain and considered to be one of the toughest races in Europe.
Geraint had a superb run to finish in 1:56:14 achieving a seven-minute PB.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.