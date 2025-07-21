Tal/Rachels 1sts (218 all out) beat Tal/Rachels 2nds (189 - 9) by 29runs
THE ‘Rachels derby’ saw the senior partners come out on top but honour satisfied by all in the ‘Fine and Country’ showdown at the Vicarage.
With both teams led by stand-in captains, 1sts skipper Sumesh Antony drew first blood by calling correctly and choosing to bat.
Ben Harper and Anant faced up to Devadas and Vivek, and the two batsmen prospered, Anant carrying his form from the previous match and Harper matching him
2nd skipper Anish Kuriakose came on as first change and managed to bowl Anant for 30 with the total on 49.
Philip Abraham had made his way to 19, including one six, but he also departed after having his stumps rattled by Anish.
Zedd Khan was playing his first match of the season, showing his usual powerful strokeplay.
With the score on 123-2 after 23 overs, a commanding total was in the offing, but the 2nd team fought back bravely.
Zedd was caught by Deepu off Blinesh, and a series of batsmen came and went without really kicking on. Ijaz fell to Jacob Mathew, Joel Abraham was brilliantly caught by Vivek at long-on off Deepu, and Anup Menon was bowled by Nimal Nixon.
The big wicket of Harper, who had made an elegant 76, was taken by Deepu as Anish held an outstanding catch for the second consecutive week.
The captain had led by example in the field as chances went begging elsewhere.
The slump continued, with Jestus and Rebin being bowled by Nimal and Manu being run out. Sumesh attempted to hold the lower order together but was unbeaten on 9 as the innings closed on 218 in the 38th over.
Nimal took 3-18, Deepu 2-16 and Anish 2-48.
The 2nd team had surely been invigorated by their bowlers, and Lahiru Chamil and Mudit Bohra spiritedly resisted the twin-pronged pace attack of Zedd Khan and Joel Abraham.
The runs did not flow quickly, but the openers laid a base and ensured that the contest would remain alive.
Mudit was finally caught by Zedd off the tempting spin of Jestus for 30.
He had flamboyantly struck Anant for 3 successive fours in one over.
Blenish showed he has an excellent eye, and in company with Lahiru, took the score to 93. Blenish fell victim to a swooping run-out by Jestus, and suddenly the wickets started to tumble as Sreeraj was bowled by Anant. 93-1 became 122-5, Raspal and Deepu departing as well.
Lahiru had showed patience and good technique in reaching a first league 50, but in trying to accelerate he was bowled by Ijaz.
A swift end to the game was a real possibility, but Vivek had other ideas.
He single-handedly resisted the bowlers, whilst still scoring at a healthy rate.
With only 6 wickets down and 4 overs left Sumesh needed wickets, and the experienced Phil Abraham was the man to turn to.
He bowled Vivek for 40, and had Jacob and Anish caught cheaply.
The last two overs saw a battle for the last wicket, as Devadas and Nimal played for pride only.
Devadas had earlier shown his attacking flair in clubbing an enormous six.
The innings closed on 189 – 9, Phil Abraham taking 3 -51 and Anant 2-42.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.