Lampeter XI 106 all out (37.5 overs) Aberaeron 66 all out (25.2 overs). Lampeter XI win by 40 runs
West Wales Cricket Club Conference
ON a historic day for Lampeter, as weekend league cricket returned to the town for the first time in 12 years, the Lampeter XI overcame local rivals Aberaeron in a low scoring contest, writes Arif Saad.
Having been defunct, Lampeter CC were not in a position to fully enter the league as a standalone entity. Aberaeron CC agreed to provide the administrative support to get cricket being played in Lampeter and in a serendipitous turn of affairs, the fixtures pitted the sister-clubs against each other in the first home game for Lampeter.
Having pushed Commoners and Tywyn close but been unable to convert winning positions, Lampeter were desperate for their first victory of the season. Things didn’t go to plan though as Hywel Rees of Aberaeron won the toss and asked Lampeter to bat first.
Steff Rees was immediately on the money, extracting bounce from the unfamiliar artificial strip from the school end. Paul Hughes too found extra bounce from the river end, as Pat Cullen and Ceri Thomas began in watchful fashion.
Ceri struck the first four at the new ground and looked to attack Hughes when he could but the Aberaeron openers offered very little loose. Steff struck in the 7th over, bowling Ceri for 11.
Bedwyr Davies joined Pat at 3 and the pair continued to accumulate at three an over, Bedwyr more the aggressor as Pat played an anchor role. As the score ticked up towards 50, Ifan Rishko - introduced early after Neil Snowdon rolled an ankle after his first delivery- removed Bedwyr, an attempted pull popping up to Kevin Regan at midwicket.
Four overs later the pair combined again to remove Pat Cullen in similar fashion, Pat having almost steered the team to drinks whilst collecting 4 runs.
The powerful Elgan Evans and Ryan Mackie, fresh from a 50 last weekend, were capable of accelerating rapidly. Elgan looked to do so, lofting a big six over mid wicket and following with a four. Mackie tried to follow suit but picked out Kevin Regan for his third catch to hand the miserly Hywel Rees his first wicket.
The introduction of Ollie Evans coupled with the pressure being exerted by Hywel led to a middle order collapse from Lampeter as Jason Thomas was bowled by Ollie then Elgan skied to Steff Rees, off Hywel.
Carwyn Gregson was bowled by Ollie Evans in his next over and Hywel struck again in the over after that as Arif Saad spooned an easy return catch to him to become the sixth wicket to fall in six overs.
Lampeter were reeling as 55/2 had become 77/8. Chris Thomas and Daryl Davies managed to build a partnership, Chris advancing to 10 before Ollie Evans claimed his third scalp. Between them Ollie and Hywel bowled 14 overs for a combined 20 runs and claimed 3 wickets apiece.
Daryl added 10 valuable runs and last man Jason Davies 7*, to take Lampeter past the 100 mark before Paul Hughes wrapped things up by bowling Daryl.
At the interval, players enjoyed a tea provided by Town Hall Cafe Deli and reflected that whilst 106 was a low total, batting conditions had not been easy and the variable bounce could make a chase tricky.
Steff Rees and Ollie Evans opened the batting for Aberaeron facing the swing of Jason Davies and the pace of Daryl Davies. Both bowlers showed no sign of rustiness as they found challenging lines and lengths.
Jason made the early breakthrough Lampeter desperately needed as Steff was bowled by a ball that cut back in and kept low to hit the off stump.
Kev Regan came out at three and launched his second delivery for six over the deep midwicket fielder placed for that very shot. He attempted the same off the next delivery but didn’t strike it quite as cleanly, Carwyn Gregson pouching it on the boundary to give Jason Davies two in the over.
Hywel Rees struck two fours but couldn’t make a telling contribution as he steered a sharp chance to Jason Davies at gully off the bowling of Daryl.
Ted Trewella came out to bat knowing one partnership could turn the tide for Aberaeron in a low run chase but the momentum was with Lampeter now. Jason Davies produced the ball of the day to bowl Ollie Evans, darting it in then taking it away off the seam to clip the top of off stump. It was a huge wicket in the context of the match, with Aberaeron missing the injured Snowdon and with an inexperienced tail.
Alex Pitchford was the last of regular top order batters but his stay was short. Lampeter captain Arif Saad had the advantage of having played with Aberaeron for several years and so knew where to place the fielders. Pitchford fell into the trap, steering into the hands of Daryl Davies at gully to give Jason his fourth wicket.
Ifan Rishko joined Ted with Aberaeron on 27/5 in only the ninth over. He curtailed his natural attacking instincts and hung in with Ted as the pair survived for 10 overs, putting on 20 runs.
Jason Thomas gave the batters no respite, hooping the ball past the bat on a regular basis.
Ted knew that if Aberaeron were to knock off the 60 runs still required then he would have to get scoring and eventually the pressure told as he looked to go big but under edged onto his own stumps to give Jason Thomas a well deserved wicket.
Carwyn Gregson replaced Jason Davies after he bowled his eight overs through for figures of 4/23 with a double wicket maiden.
Gregson bowled at good pace and extracted the bounce that had regularly troubled the batters on both sides.
With the first ball of his second over he produced another fast lifter that took the edge of Ifan Rishko’s bat and Arif Saad took the catch behind the stumps.
Paul Hughes survived four deliveries but the fifth and last of the over was a fast straight yorker that proved too good for the tailender. Another double wicket maiden and Lampeter sensed victory with Aberaeron 49/8.
Youngsters Liam Regan and Huw Rishko however had other ideas. The final wicket pair battled hard for six overs, Liam scoring 4* and Huw 9 featuring some lovely cover drives. Pat Cullen wrapped up the innings when Huw skied a return catch and with Neil Snowdon unable to bat Lampeter took the match by 40 runs.
It was a bowlers day as Bedwyr Davies and Elgan Evans top scored with 17 each, Ted the only Aberaeron batter to reach double figures. For Aberaeron, Ollie Evans 3/13 and Hywel Rees 3/7 from 8 overs with 3 maidens would have expected to be match winners.
As it was Carwyn Gregson with 2/2 in two overs, Daryl Davies (1/11 from 5), Jason Thomas (1/14 from 6) and Pat Cullen (1/3 from 1.2) all chipped in but player of the match was Jason Davies for his 7* and 8 overs, one maiden, four for 23.
Aberaeron will hope to bounce back next weekend against AU Commoners on familiar home ground, whilst the Lampeter XI host a very strong Talybont Rachel’s 1st XI.
Nearly two hundred years after the first recorded game of cricket in Lampeter, the sport has returned to the town and Lampeter achieved a memorable victory to mark the occasion.
The Nags Head hosted both teams for some post-match food as Lampeter look to revive another tradition, of opposition teams socialising after the match.