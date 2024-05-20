Ted Trewella came out to bat knowing one partnership could turn the tide for Aberaeron in a low run chase but the momentum was with Lampeter now. Jason Davies produced the ball of the day to bowl Ollie Evans, darting it in then taking it away off the seam to clip the top of off stump. It was a huge wicket in the context of the match, with Aberaeron missing the injured Snowdon and with an inexperienced tail.