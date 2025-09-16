PENRHYNCOCH Reserves made it six MMP Central Wales League South wins in a row with a comfortable 4-0 win at Llanilar on Saturday.
In tricky conditions at Castle Hill Park, the Roosters took a two-goal lead into the break with strikes by Steffan Taylor and Christopher Wilkins.
Sion Edwards missed a penalty for the visitors on 71 minutes but Pen rallied from that setback with goals by Isaac Pridmore and Joshua Lane.
Lampeter Town were also in the mood for goals with a 7-3 victory at Llanidloes to stay level on 18 points with Penrhyncoch.
The visitors produced a dominant first half display in the heavy gusts with goals by Hari Jones (3), Rhys Davies and Rhodri Morgan.
Llani, playing their last game under departing manager Rhys Evans, hit back through Fabian Ujma and Joshua Jones (2) in the second half but Llyr Jones netted a brace in the closing stages to seal the points for Lampeter.
The Daffs have appointed Daf Carruthers as their new manager.
With Ffostrasol in CWFA Senior Cup action on Saturday when they beat Maesglas 7-2, Penrhyncoch and Lampeter have opened up a four point gap at the top.
Tregaron Turfs beat Machynlleth by the odd goal in five after a close encounter at the School Playing Fields.
Ryan Davies gave Tregaron the lead on the quarter hour mark with Mach benefiting from a Cledan Davies own goal to get back on level terms on 36 minutes.
The hosts nudged ahead again through Rhun Garner on 55 minutes with Ryan Davies netting his second of the afternoon 10 minutes later.
Louis Roberts reduced the deficit with 12 minutes remaining but the hosts held on for the win.
It finished goalless between Bow Street Reserves and hosts Kerry Reserves.
