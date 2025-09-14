TALYBONT ended Llanon’s 18-month home winning streak in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
In very tricky conditions, the league leaders went ahead through Ciaran Evans on 20 minutes with his first goal of the campaign.
Llion Jenkins doubled their advantage on the half hour mark before Tomos Benjamin put the result beyond doubt midway through the second half.
Aled Davies netted a stoppage time consolation for Llanon, who battled well throughout the contest.
Borth, who were beaten by Talybont on opening day, won their second game on the bounce with a 7-2 victory against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves.
Jake Bush and Kenneth Dzah gave the hosts the early momentum but Tywyn hit back with a couple of goals by 16-year-old Lucas Betts.
Bush bagged his brace before the break and the Crows went on to dominate the second half with goals by Ashton Bradley-Thomas (2), Benjamin Cave and Robert Crumpler.
