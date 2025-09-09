Aberaeron 30 Neyland 26
Pembrokeshire Cup
Reminiscent of Royal Ascot, Aberaeron hosted their first ever ladies day in their Pembrokeshire Cup tie against Neyland on Saturday, writes Parry Evans.
With the clubhouse elaborately decorated in pink, the occasion was well supported and the perfect background to the first competitive game of the season.
On the field itself it was a meeting of two promoted sides with Neyland impressive in climbing into Division Three this term.
Aberaeron would have been confident on the day, but were grateful at the final whistle of their hard earned success.
Early pressure came from the hosts and reward came with a well worked backline move resulting in a try for Mathew Harries converted by Rhodri Jenkins.
The visitors weathered the early storm and came back strongly, quickly crossing for two scores, the first a pushover and the second in the corner.
It needed a flash of inspiration and it came from Jac Crompton, from deep in his own half, impressive footwork creating the opening for a superb individual effort to cross in the corner.
A Jenkins penalty extended the lead but lapses of concentration allowed the impressive Neyland backline to score twice in minutes for a five point lead at the break.
Aberaeron gained parity after the restart with lock Julian Roberts a main force with some storming forays whilst No Eight Wil Stone belied his years with several turnovers, and this eventually resulted in a pushover try for hooker Owain Bonsall.
Within minutes outside half Steffan Rees glided through a clear opening for Jenkins to add the conversion, soon followed by another well struck penalty.
Neyland however were not be outdone and a late flurry brought two penalties and renewed hope, but despite late pressure the home defence stood firm in the tense final minutes to progress to the next round.
It may not have been a vintage performance and the first league game at Fishguard next weekend will provide another stern challenge.
The Seagulls open their league season with a home encounter with Lampeter on Friday evening, k o 7.30.
