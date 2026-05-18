Kidwelly 2nd XI 128ao (33.5 overs)
Lampeter 73/1 (20 overs)
Lampeter win by 9 wickets (rain affected fixture)
LAMPETER beat the weather and a determined Kidwelly 2nd XI on a damp May afternoon for a South Wales Cricket Association - Division 10 West clash at Parc Stephens, writes Arif Saad.
Kidwelly captain Dan Brown won the toss and, as the drizzle cleared, elected to bat first.
Leighton Walters joined his captain but the partnership was short lived as Brown was yorked by Jason Zed Davies in the third over. Walters then counterattacked, picking up half volleys and punishing any wayward deliveries.
Morgan Clarke was unable to stick with the former Wanderer, bowled by Daryl Davies, but Owain Davies saw off the new ball pair and helped Walters take Kidwelly past 50.
With runs beginning to flow, Ceri Thomas turned to the experienced Jason Thomas and he delivered the big breakthrough. Leighton, having just passed his half century, picked out Gethin Jones Thomas and the youngster held onto a crucial catch.
With that wicket Lampeter sensed an opening but Tomos and Owain Davies put together the partnership of the innings for Kidwelly, adding 47. It took a run out to break the partnership, sharp work from Zed accounting for Owain and when Elgan Evans had Tomos caught three runs later Lampeter were into the Kidwelly middle order with only 116 scored.
Evans slow flighted deliveries, inspired by Tony Buses, ripped through Kidwelly in a devastating spell of 4/10 with a run out also coming to leave them 128/9 and Zed finished matters having Rhys Howells caught behind by Arif Saad.
With 129 the target, Lampeter approached the chase circumspectly. Evans, fresh from his 4 wickets, played within himself content to take singles and pick up occasional fours. Meredith Davies played the anchor role as Egg looked to keep Lampeter ahead of the required rate, riding his luck on occasion as chances went down.
As Lampeter players nervously checked league rules and DLS pars, with drizzle returning, Elgan finally fell for 42,Will Walters holding a good catch to give Jarrod Davies a wicket.
Geraint Lewis and Mez took Lampeter to 73/1 at drinks and as the players walked off the rain intensified. With no prospect of getting back on the captains shook hands at 5.15pm and Lampeter took the win by virtue of being ahead of the rate with more than the minimum number of overs having been completed.
Lampeter stay top of the Clean Resue SWCA division 10W and with many teams unable to complete matches were fortunate to have got a result between the showers.
The match was a memorable one for the Davies /Thomas family with three brothers- Jason, Daryl and Chris joined by the next generation- Chris’ son Gethin - making it four family members in one side.
Lampeter travel to Felinfoel next weekend whilst Kidwelly host Penllergaer.
Saturday’s results: Carmarthen Wandrs III (0) ab v Felinfoel II (0); Dafen Welfare III (51-3) ab v Ammanford IV (204-4); Kidwelly II (128) lost to Lampeter (73-1) by 9 wkts - DL result
Fixtures, Saturday, 23 May: Ammanford IV v Carmarthen Wandrs III; Drefach III v Dafen Welfare III; Felinfoel II v Lampeter; Kidwelly II v Penllergaer
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