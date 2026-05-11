Talybont Rachels 1sts (311-8) beat Aberystwyth (121 all out) by 190 runs
TALYBONT Rachels batsmen made hay at the Geufron in the latest ‘Fine and Country’ encounter, writes Huw Chambers.
Aberystwyth skipper Graham Saunders won the toss and invited the opposition to bat.
Openers Lahiru Chamil and Anant Saxena are fast becoming cornerstones for their team, and the pair put on an impressive 124 in just over 18 overs, both mixing defence and aggression in fine style.
Saxena was on 52 when Dylan Garner got a ball to bounce a bit more, feathering a cut to Ben Willis behind the stumps.
Ijaz was given a life immediately but profited in making 18 before Glen Robson took a fine catch at point off Morgan Ashton.
His feat was emulated by Saunders at extra cover in pouching a Phil Abraham skier off Garner.
Two further swift wickets fell, Lahiru being bowled by George Robson for a stylish 78 and Menon being caught low down at point by Anthony Burrell.
With 12 overs left, Jestus Jerry and Sumesh Antony played sensibly, the latter hitting a huge straight six before he was bowled for 40 by Chris Mclean, who repeated his feat in dismissing Sreeraj.
Graison John played second fiddle as Jestus unfurled a series of sumptuous straight drives, a lofted on-drive being the shot of the day. John perished late on in being run out by the agile Saunders, but Jestus remained unbeaten on 61. Mclean took 3 wickets against his old club, and Garner took 2-52.
The home side, depleted by withdrawals, undertook damage limitation
Dylan Garner played some meaty blows off Phil Abraham, whilst Jack Allen showed sound defence.
They saw off the opening bowlers, only for Ijaz to put in a blistering spell that saw him pick up four wickets in his first 15 balls, including Garner for 26 and Allen for 12.
The accurate Tino Tomy was his accomplice in drying up the runs.
Ben Willis pushed the ball through the gaps in the attacking fields to regain some impetus, and an impressive showing by young Jac Woodland ensured a genuine contest was reignited.
Wristspinners Jestus and Chamil set a different examination, the ball starting to grip and turn for them.
Woodland had made 12 and was starting to look confident when he mistimed a shot and Tino took the catch off Jestus.
Emlyn Mainwaring took on the spinners, using the crease to make room to pull and sweep to the boundary.
Mclean was trapped in front by one of Chamil's variations, the same bowler picking up Saunders. Aber’s woes were compounded when Willis retired hurt due to a cruel injury.
Saxena took advantage of a wearing pitch to get the ball to lift, Mainwaring top edging a pull and Antony taking the catch.
George Robson skilfully defied the bowling for a while but was 9th out with the score on 117. With the game seemingly over, Willis, summoning his inner Rishabh Pant, hobbled out for one ball to clout a boundary and gain a precious third batting point.
He then sensibly retired again on 22 to leave his side all out in 121.
Ijaz took 4-29 and 'Lifeline' man of the match Lahiru Chamil took 3-26.
Fixtures, Saturday: Aberystwyth v Aberaeron; Talybont Rachels v Talybont II. Sunday: Tywyn & DistrictvUWA Commoners
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