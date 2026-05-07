Carmarthen 162/9 (40 overs) Lampeter 166/3 (28.5 overs)
Lampeter won by 7 wickets
LAMPETER made a winning debut in the South Wales Cricket Association, seeing off a challenging Carmarthen Wanderers 3rd XI on a day of sunshine and showers, writes Arif Saad.
After a busy winter, Lampeter took to the pitch in their new coloured kit, joined by one of the sponsors Rhydian Jenkins of RJ Auto Repairs & Son for a team photo.
Along with Kekkal Retail, The Nags Head, Williams & Thomas Builders, SR Thomas Electricians, Pengelli Holiday Lets, PJ Financial Solutions and Arla Food Ingredients the club were very grateful for the continued support.
At the toss Carmarthen captain Ollie Goulstone called correctly and elected to set a total in sunny conditions, with Ceri Thomas of Lampeter happy to bowl first.
Craig Farrier and Richard Whitmarsh opened the batting but it was almost a dream start for Lampeter as the first ball from Carwyn Gregson was edged between keeper and slip, Geraint Thomas only able to prevent 4 runs with a good stop.
Gregson looked dangerous from the off and supported by Jason Zed Davies was able to apply pressure to the Carmarthen batters.
The breakthrough came in the sixth over, Farrier attempting one expansive shot too many to be bowled for a rapid 18.
Ariful Chowdury joined Whitmarsh who was playing an opener’s innings, and was unlucky to pick out Elgan Evans off the bowling of Gregson with his first full blooded stroke to depart for 6.
Zed got in on the action bowling Ariful and then having Vasu caught and bowled and when Gregson bowled Owen Davies for 5, the youngster having played a classical drive for a boundary, Carmarthen were rocking at 42/5.
Macsen Llewellyn bravely accompanied Joe Thomson, having taken a blow to the ribs early on and the pair added a valuable 40 before the return of club stalwart Eifion Davies accounted for Macsen.
A trademark away swinger snaffled at slip by Geraint Thomas. Steffan Roberts was bowled to give Eifion a second scalp and with partners running out and the score yet to reach 100, Joe Thomson decided to go on the counter attack.
Harrison Taylor was a good foil for the Carmarthen all rounder and the pair targeted anything short, including Harrison hitting his first senior 6.
Daryl Davies bowled a miserly spell of 8 over for 14 runs and was hugely unfortunate not to pick up a wicket, however the pressure applied eventually saw Bedwyr Davies benefit - bowling Joe just short of a half century for 47.
Martin Runeckles joined Harrison and scrambled 7 runs before falling to the last ball of the innings , caught by Geraint Thomas off Bedwyr and leaving Harrison 30* and Carmarthen 162/9.
The players enjoyed a tea on the field in the sunshine, with match ball sponsor and club legend Wyn Post, representing Brodyr Thomas Adeiladwaith, joining to support.
Lampeter began their reply with Elgan Evans and Geraint Thomas opening, facing the pace of Joe Thomson and spin from Vasu. Joe was tight in his opening spell, conceding only 4 runs from 4 overs, but Lampeter were able to keep the scoreboard ticking and saw off the opening spell with 23 runs from 7 overs.
The first ball of Macsen Llewelyn’s spell brought the breakthrough as Geraint stepped across his stumps and was struck in front , out lbw for 6.
Geraint Lewis at 3 was an assured presence and together with Elgan the pair began to accelerate as drizzle set in and thoughts turned to the DLS score.
Elgan was the more attacking of the two, with Geraint driving classically and picking the gaps, and together the pair advanced Lampeter to 81 when Elgan was caught for 43, by Owen Davies off the bowling of Steffan Roberts.
With the rain becoming more persistent and Lampeter ahead of the DLS par, captain Ceri Thomas came out at 4, despite a bad back limiting his movement.
Wickets in hand and steady accumulation was the key as Lampeter progressed past 100. Goulstone of Carmarthen sensed that the match was slipping away and reintroduced the pace of Joe Thomson.
The opener delivered with the big wicket of Geraint Lewis for 37 to give Carmarthen a glimmer of hope. Carwyn Gregson at 5 saw off the spell from Joe and then set about the bowling, punishing anything short and walking down to take balls on the full.
A brutal innings of 7 fours and 2 sixes brought the game to a rapid conclusion, Gregson sitting on 47 with the scores level, finished the match with a 4 and brought up his second 50 of the season- having crossed the mark in a pre-season friendly.
Ceri Thomas finished on 15* having played a captain’s knock, to anchor the chase and allow Geraint and Carwyn to bat around him and take Lampeter to the target in the 29th over.
As players from both sides retired to the Nags Head to reflect on the first game of the season, Lampeter gave great credit to Carmarthen for agreeing to play on in unfavourable conditions and complete the match, an indication of the spirit in which the whole match was played.
The man of the match award was a straightforward decision, with Carwyn Gregson taking 3/26 to see off the Carmarthen top order and striking 51* off 30 balls.
Lampeter begin their SWCA journey with a maximum point victory but know that their squad will be tested with Dafen 3rd XI in the league and Dunvant 1st XI in the Welsh Cup coming to Bro Pedr fields next weekend.
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