Dolgellau 73 for 3 v Corwen
North Wales League, Division 2
Match Abandoned - Rain
ONLY 16.2 overs were bowled at Y Marian on Saturday before rain arrived to put an end to the day's proceedings as Dolgellau entertained Corwen.
Dolgellau skipper Jaco Oosthuizen lost the toss for the third successive week and his team were asked to bat first by Will Pooler the Corwen captain.
During the shortened match four batters reached double figures to put the hosts in a decent position before the weather had the last word.
Two wickets went down on 28, Phil Deane was caught behind by Tom King from the bowling of Pooler for 11, and Oosthuizen bowled by Kentus Augustin for 13.
Sion Francis and Lahiru Chamil put on 41 for the third wicket before Francis was bowled by Caleb Dyke for 15 in the 15th over.
It was 73 for 3 when the match came to an end after 16.2 overs. Lahiru was on 16 not out and Tom Kistruck 2 not out when the inclement weather put paid to the activities.
Pooler bowled 7 overs, taking 1 for 22, Augustin claimed 1 for 40 from 7 and Dyke 1 for 5 from 1.2 overs, while Will Roberts had 1 over for 3 runs.
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