A Dolgellau cricket player is in Cape Town, representing Wales at the Over 50s World Cup.
Club stalwart Phil Leeds has over 40 caps for Wales and is the only one in the squad of 16 from north of Merthyr Tydfil.
Wales are in Division B alongside India, South Africa, Pakistan, Namibia, England and the UAE.
And it was Pakistan first up for Wales in their opener on Monday morning, but the match would ultimately end in disappointment for Phil and his Welsh teammates.
Pakistan, who featured former test players, were worthy winners, taking a little more than 30 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory, tallying 164 for 3 in reply to Wales’ 159 for 9.
All rounder Leedsy, 54, who forced his way into the Wales side in 2019 with many contributions in crucial games, was unable to make an impact on the match.
Batting at number 10 he faced just two balls before being dismissed, caught by Zahoor Elahi off the bowling of Muhammad Jaffer Qureshi.
And there was no opportunity for him to test the Pakistan batsmen with the ball in hand as the Wales coaching side went with other options in a bid to limit the Pakistani chase.
Phil has personal sponsors from local businesses that are helping him fund the trip (all self funded) who also helped him play in the Caribbean cup in Barbados back in November.
He enjoys huge local support from Dolgellau where he puts so much back into the game.
Prior to heading to South Africa, Phil said: “I’m looking forward to playing against the best over 50s players in the world at Cape Town, taking in the culture of South Africa and making new cricketing friends.”
The Over 50s World Cup in Cape Town started on Monday and will conclude on 20 March, with 14 international teams at 20 local venues and the final played at Newlands Cricket Ground.
Wales will make history as their match against South Africa will be the first day/night floodlit over 50s international match.
Next up for Phil and Wales are India tomorrow (Thursday, 9 March); South Africa on Friday, 10 March; Namibia on Sunday, 12 March; UAE on Monday, 13 March; and finally England on Wednesday, 15 March.
You can keep up to date with all the matches on the Wales Over 50s Cricket page on Facebook, including the chance to watch livestreams of games, at www.facebook.com/walessecondinnings