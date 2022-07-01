Llanfihangel take the win in game dominated by powerful batting

NFU ADECL Midweek Cricket

Wednesday 29 June 2022, School Fields, Aberaeron

Llanfihangel beat Aberaeron by 7 wickets

Aberaeron 160-5 (20 overs).

Llanfihangel 163-3 (17.4 overs)

The seaside ground had somehow managed to avoid the rain all day, but then, as the players arrived, the clouds looked ominous and then rain drops started to fall. However, the rain stopped in time for the scheduled start. All the players were very happy that this much anticipated match could go ahead, as the fixture has provided much entertaining cricket over the years. Aberaeron won the toss and chose to bat first.

Alex Pitchford faced the first ball and got things off to a quick start with a square drive for 4. A few balls later he hit the ball firmly to Anthony Burrell at square leg. Fellow opener, Pat Cullen, who was perhaps less aware of Burrell’s prowess in the field, set off for a quick single. Pitchford sent him back, but Burrell’s accurate throw led to a second consecutive run out without facing a a ball for Cullen.

Neil Snowdon joined Pitchford and seemed brimming with form, launching into elegant drives down the ground and clips of the legs. Pitchford continued to contribute too, and the pair took the score along at a good pace until Snowdon retired on 33, having hit 3 fours and 2 sixes. Pitchford batted with Aled Davies for a short while, before he retired on 30.

Davies timed the ball well, but only to find a fielder and so managed 5 singles before he skied the ball, delivered by Emyr Thomas, high in the air, which then fell to the gloves of keeper, Eirian Richards, who held the catch. Paul Graham, until that evening, not out for the season, then found himself with an average when he was bowled by Wyn James for 9.

Kevin Regan hit some powerful boundaries to the leg side, before being bowled by Dave Wilcockson for 22. Jamie Davies bludgeoned the ball to boundary, hitting 5 fours and a 6 to retire on 32. Young bowler Henri Meredith managed to trap Gethin Thomas LBW before he had opened his account.

Young players Ifan Rishko and Iolo Trigg knocked the ball around and ran very well to further extend the score. The innings finished with Ifan on 16 and Iolo on 1. 160 seemed like a good total, but the home side were very aware of the impressive batting line up Llanfihangel had brought down.

The visitors knew their task and got on with it straight away, with Anthony Burrell and Eirian Richards punishing any loose deliveries. Eirian then top-edged a good length ball from Neil Snowdon, which keeper Arif Saad took comfortably. Burrell continued to score freely and soon retired on 30, including 6 fours.

Dave Wilcockson scored freely until he was bowled by Ifan Rishko on 18. The game was still in the balance, but Aberaeon knew that they must get at least one of Llanfihangel’s big hitters out cheaply in order give themselves a good chance, as the chase was on the required rate. They would rue their missed chances.

Aled Richards and Iwan Roberts pushed the score on at a pace. Aled, after a careful start, accelerated well to retire on 30, including 4 fours. Iwan Roberts was eventually held by Gethin Thomas off his own bowling, but by then he had scored 26.

Sion Meredith and Tom Williams batted and ran well together to keep the target in sight. After a slightly edgy start, Tom found the middle and smashed a huge six down the ground. The pair continued to press on with the end in sight and still needing just 7 per over, and then Tom opened his shoulders to finish the game in hurry with 2 more fine sixes down the ground.

It was a great game, dominated by powerful batting, with Llanfihangel taking the glory and Aberaeon left with “what ifs”. The players were very happy to share their reflections over a drink at the Hive on Quay, always glad to be able thank their sponsors in such a manner. Alex Pitchford was awarded Aberaeron’s player of the match by his teammates for his 30 and a solid performance in the field.

We await the results of the last few games of the Aberystwyth & District Evening Cricket League to see if Llanfihangel’s victory will be sufficient for them to win another league title.