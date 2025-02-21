LLANIDLOES Cricket Club have paid tribute to their president who passed away on Friday morning.
They posted on Friday evening: “It is with profound sadness that the club must share the news of the sad passing of our president Ieuan Davies.
“Ieuan passed away this morning after a very sudden illness
“Ieuan was a brilliant sportsman of the town, and his achievements for both the cricket and football clubs will be remembered forever.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Julia, Sally, Dylan and the whole family at this very sad time.”