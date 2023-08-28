There was no cricket for Dolgellau 1sts or 2nds last Saturday.
Bethesda’s ground was too wet for the firsts while The Marian, Dolgellau, hasn’t had a game of cricket since 8 July owing to the continued spell of wet weather.
The first team have now had five games rained off, four at home; and the seconds have lost six matches to the rain.
Not as bad as season 2012 though, when almost half of the club’s fixtures were lost to the weather.
Some Dolgellau players have managed to get a few games in.
Jonathan Lloyd has had two games for Cricket Wales in the last week. At Witney Mills CC, Oxford, Wales Over 50s 3rds reached 247 for 4 to beat their hosts Oxfordshire Over 50s 3rds, 244 for 6, by 6 wickets in a league match.
Jonathan top scored for Wales making 60 from 62 balls, striking a six and 6 fours.
Wales will take on the same opposition on Tuesday this week, this time at home in Abergavenny, in the quarter final of the Over 50s 3rds National County Championship.
Playing for Wales Over 50s Friendly XI Jonathan made 46 and took a catch as his side defeated their hosts Rogerstone Welfare Friendly XI by 6 wickets.
Joel Eynon took part in the Colwyn Bay cricket festival playing for the Wales North Under 13 Development side, which beat their Wales South equivalent in a 40 over match.
Joel scored 13 not out and claimed 2 wickets.
The South, however, were victorious in the two T20 games that were played.
Morgan Yorke was part of the Newtown Under 18s side that won the Shropshire Hundred Tournament for Under 18s last week, also taking part in a two-day match for Shropshire Under 18s against Worcestershire Under 18s.
Let’s hope more players see some action on Saturday when Dolgellau 1sts travel to Northop 2nds and the Seconds play Hawarden Park 3rds on the Marian.