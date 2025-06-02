COLEG Meirion-Dwyfor student union president Troy Maclean recently competed for Wales in the European Blackball Pool Championships.
Troy, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, qualified for the championships in Bridlington after winning a local competition in Bangor.
He played against teams from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar, winning 15 of his 30 matches.
Troy said: “It was a fantastic feeling to represent Wales, and a massive honour.”
Troy is on the Life and Work Skills course at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus, and has been offered a job at the Lakeside Café in Blaenau Ffestiniog, having completed work experience there as part of his course.
He plans to return to college next year to progress to the Step Up to Work programme.
He said his two years at college so far had boosted his confidence - in turn encouraging him to pursue his passion for pool.
“College has made me believe in myself, and that I can compete in international competitions like this,” Troy said.
“Thanks in particular to people like my lecturers Morfudd Richards, Sion Edwards and Hanna Pugh for building my self-confidence.
"Aaron Beacher (Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Student Enrichment Officer) has also helped me on this journey, by helping me put my name forward as student union president.”
Aaron said: “Troy has consistently developed his skills during his time with the student union.
“He has embraced a wide range of opportunities and experiences, which have had a positive impact on his personal and professional development.
“Next year, Troy will continue in his role as Student Union President for Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, and he has some fantastic plans to support both current and incoming learners in the upcoming academic year.
“I would like to sincerely thank Troy for all his hard work over the past year and congratulate him on everything he has accomplished so far - including representing Wales in the European Blackball Pool Championships!”
Morfudd Richards, programme leader for Developing Independence, Life & Work Skills and Step up to Work, said: “Troy has had many opportunities to represent the college at various events over his two years and has also helped raise money for different charities.
“We work closely with Mantell Gwynedd. Troy has been volunteering for the past two years and so far, has logged an impressive 182 hours of volunteering work - it’s certainly been a busy year!
She added: “I'm very glad I nominated Troy for the role of Student Union President. Since taking on the position, he’s shown great commitment and responsibility. He's constantly on the go, moving from one committee to another.
“Troy’s work experience at Lakeside Café in Blaenau Ffestiniog has been a real success. He has learned valuable skills about the world of work, and we’re thrilled that he has been offered a job there over the summer. What a fantastic achievement!
“We are incredibly proud of everything Troy has accomplished, and we wish him all the very best for the next academic year.”
After being elected student union president last year Troy pledged to increase the well-being and mental health of students, and promote a more supportive landscape where all students can feel comfortable in discussing their course issues.
He said: “It’s important to support people and see what you can change. I want to improve wellbeing and have more discussions between the whole group, listen to ideas and suggestions and put them into action.”
