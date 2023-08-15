The first key turning point was a mix up in the running, with Nick Allen keen for a single, but sent back to the bowler’s end, and the cool head and accurate throw of Bill Somerfield led to him being run out for 7, Nick having looked solid until then. Shortly after, Omair held an important catch at deep gully to have Jestus out for 21 (off only 12 balls), a fair reward for Alex Bellenie for some probing bowling. With the total on 29-2, Nick Cook and Arjun Ram looked to consolidate. Omair then had Arjun trapped LBW for 5. Phillip Abraham came in and hit some lusty blows for his 10 before was also adjudged LBW from Omair’s bowling. Guy Baron made the next breakthrough when Alex caught a looped, spinning ball at cover to have Nick Cook out for 8.