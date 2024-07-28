There followed a recovery as number four Ollie Fellows took the attack to the bowlers and with Danny Peover took the total to 60 for 6 adding 52 for that 6th wicket. Fellows had made 33 off 22 balls, with a six and 6 fours until he went to a well judged catch by Williams on the deep long on boundary from the bowling of Lafras, the first of his 5 wickets. At 86, Gibson, who made 19 with 4 boundaries, was caught by Humphreys off Lafras. Peover and Hewitt moved it past the hundred mark, the latter bowled for 9 by Lafras; 110 for 8. Twenty more runs were added as the last 2 wickets went down, Blunden bowled and Tom Pool well caught by Richard Rees to complete Lafras' 5 wicket haul, 5 for 32 from 8.5 overs. Peover batted well and was undefeated on 41 from 63 balls with 6 fours.