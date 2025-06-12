FOLLOWING the recent departures of keeper Oliver Farebrother and top scorer Tom Hilditch, Porthmadog FC manager Chris Jones has moved swiftly to secure the future, announcing the retention of eight crucial players for the upcoming season.
Leading the charge is skipper Cai Jones, bringing his wealth of experience and vital midfield presence.
He's joined by creative midfield dynamo Caio Evans, who was crowned Player of the Match in the club’s League Cup Final triumph – a game where all four of these re-signings truly shone.
Fans will be thrilled to see Danny Brookwell and Rhys Alun also committing, two prolific forwards named in the Ardal NW Team of the Season.
Danny bagged an impressive 18 goals across all competitions last season, with Rhys adding a further 15 to the team's tally.
The midfield receives another boost with the re-signing of experienced players Ryan Williams and Sion Williams, ensuring plenty of quality and depth in the engine room.
Defensively, two promising young talents have also pledged their commitment: Gruff Ellis, who established himself as a key figure in defence last season, and Cai Griffith, who made an immediate and impactful impression at Y Traeth after joining late last season.
With this strong nucleus now firmly in place, anticipation builds for more good news from the manager as pre-season approaches.
Port's pre-season fixtures kick off at the end of the month: Saturday, June 28, Port vs Ruthin Town, Treborth, 2:30pm; Saturday, July 5, Blaenau Ffestiniog vs Port, Cae Clyd, 3pm; Tuesday, July 8, Llanystumdwy vs Port, Treborth, 7:30pm; Saturday, July 12, Port vs AFC Liverpool, Y Traeth, 2:30pm; Saturday, July 19, Port vs Menai Bridge, Y Traeth, 2:30pm; Tuesday, July 22, Port vs Caernarfon, Y Traeth, 7:30pm.
