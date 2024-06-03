BALA were looking for an improvement in performance on their previous fixtures in the North Wales Sunday Cricket League but faced a big challenge at top-of-the-table Menai Bridge.
The hosts won the toss and selected to bat on a solid batting track and finished on 250 runs for 5 wickets, Jason Francis Jones taking 3 wickets for 23 runs, Rachael Madeley Davies making her senior debut taking 1 wicket for 38 runs, and Doug Bach Hughes taking 1 wicket for 20 runs.
Bala junior players Kitty Davies and Caio Jones also bowled a brilliant two overs each which was a great experience for them.
Chasing 251 to win was going to be a tough task with Osian Roberts and Josh Mackintosh opening the bat.
Osian got Bala off to a flying start, hitting boundary after boundary before Josh fell out to a brilliant catch, Bala 28-1.
Doug Hughes joining Osian at the crease, Osian’s innings ending on 43 by another excellent catch in the 13th over. 54-2 after 13 overs.
Jason Jones was next in to bat, joining Doug Hughes at the crease.
Jason and Doug put on a 90-run partnership, with Doug falling LBW in the 33rd over finishing on 36 runs, with Bala now on 154-3, having reached the first target of 151 for the first point.
176 was the next target to secure another point, with Jason and Ian Edwards reaching the target in the last over.
Bala finished on 176 for 4 after 40 overs, securing 2 points with Jason Jones finishing on 78no after a fantastic team effort.
Next up: Mochdre Cricket Club at Castle Park, Bala.