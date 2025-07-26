BETHAN Fôn Roberts, widely known amongst supporters as Bethan Bryant, has been appointed to serve as the new Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) for Caernarfon Town.
The SLO will act as a point of contact between supporters and the club, facilitating communication and addressing fan concerns.
Her appointment continues a proud family tradition with both her father and grandfather having previously served on the club’s board during the 60s and 70s making her role not just a professional commitment, but a deeply personal one.
A lifelong supporter of the club, Bethan brings passion, approachability, and a strong sense of community to her role.
As SLO, she acts as the vital bridge between the club and its supporters, ensuring that fan voices are heard, valued, and reflected in the club’s ongoing development.
Chairman, Paul Evans, is delighted to welcome Bethan to her new role with the club: “The SLO role is a new one for us and we thank the Football Association of Wales for their backing with this very exciting opportunity which will further strengthen the relationship between the club and our brilliant supporters.
“The board is excited at introducing ways for us to do this and with her long history of supporting the club I know that Bethan is the perfect person to provide such an important link for us with the Cofi Army.
“We are really looking forward to working with Bethan on giving supporters an even bigger voice and role at the club and I can’t wait to see how we progress along this road.”
The Supporter Liaison Officer is an independent position which reports directly to the Board of Directors and is not affiliated to any single department within the club.
