JD Welsh Cup qualifying rounds
PWLLHELI are through to the next round of the JD Welsh Cup after an impressive display against visitors Amlwch Town.
The Rec hosts shaped up as the better side from the first whistle with a performance that deserved their two-goal cushion at the break.
Josua Lloyd Jones gave them the lead on 18 minutes after good work by Ioan Williams and Owain Jones Owen strengthened their hand on the half hour, Carl Jones with the assist.
With Morgan Davies pulling the strings in midfield on debut with a man-of –the-match display, Pwll were never in any danger of conceding ground in the second half against the islanders.
Nefyn United are also made progress but they had to do it the hard way against a strong Mynydd Isa side who led 2-0 at the half hour mark after early strikes by Braden Lavin and Samuel Wainwraight.
The Ardal League North West side appeared to be in full control of proceedings but Nefyn hit back through Tomi Evans on 35 minutes to give the Penwaig some belief going into the second half.
It was anyone’s game when Iwan Griffith equalised on69 minutes but it was the visitors who had the final say, Rhys Williams with a dramatic winner with five of the 90 minutes remaining.
A below-strength Llanuwchllyn bowed out after being beaten 2-0 by Ardal North West side Llanrwst United.
Goals in each half by Macsen Williams and Sam Thomas secured victory for the Rwsters who were worthy winners on the day.
Llan weren’t at their best but Nathan Davies caught the eye with a man-of –the- match performance in defence whilst assistant manager Ceri Davies also produced the goods.
Perhyndeudrath were well beaten 5-1 at Broughton United, Cian Pritchard with a late consolation for the Cocklemen whilst Blaenau Ffestiniog were on the wrong end of a 5-3 result at Rhayader Town, Cai Price, Gethin Roberts and Cai Jones netting for the Quarrymen.
