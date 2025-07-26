BALA Town FC have bolstered their back line ahead of their JD Cymru Premier kick-off against Flint Town United at Maes Tegid on Friday, 8 August.
Right back Jack Walls and French central defender Nelson Digbeu will give manager Steve Fisher more options this season as he pushes to guide the Lakesiders back to European qualification.
A product of Liverpool FC’s Academy, 23-year-old Walls brings a wealth of pedigree and experience having developed at one of Europe’s most prestigious academies and later featuring for City of Liverpool and Widnes.
He said: “I’m really happy to be joining Bala Town.
“It’s a club with big ambition and I’m excited to be part of what they’re building.
“I can’t wait to get going and contribute to a successful season.”
Fisher commented: “Jack has had a fantastic footballing education and brings real quality to our squad.
“He’s energetic, technically excellent, and fits the profile of player we want to bring in. I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”
Digbeu joins following a successful trial period. Aged 27, he brings a wealth of experience to the team, having previously played for clubs including Prescot Cables, Skelmersdale United and Widnes in England, as well as US Chauvigny in France.
He is known for his aerial prowess, composure on the ball, and versatility, also being capable of playing as a central midfielder.
He said: “Joining Bala Town is an exciting new chapter in my career.
“I’m eager to bring my experience and strength to the team, help solidify the defence and contribute to the club’s success.
“The ambition here really matches mine, and I’m ready to work hard and give my best from the very first game.”
Fisher added: “Nelson is a commanding presence at the back with great versatility and experience across different leagues.”
