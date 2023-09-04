On Saturday Dolgellau suffered a loss by the wide margin of 115 runs at the hands of host team Northop 2nds.
NORTHOP 2nds 256 for 8 beat DOLGELLAU 141 by 115 runs, North Wales League Division One
Due to the recent wet weather this was just the second match in six weeks for Dolgellau, and the lack of match time and match practice surely had an effect on their performance.
This is not to take anything away from the hosts who were the better of the sides in every department on the day.
It was a good toss to win for Northop who finished on 256 for 8 from their 45 overs, on what was a warm sunny day, a rarity over the last few weeks.
Dolgellau were bowled out for 141 in 35.2 overs. Opener Morgan Yorke made a very good 74 and in partnership with Stuart Evans, 38, added 94 for the 4th wicket.
However there was no support from the other batters, which amounted to 2 batters 112 runs, 9 batters 10 runs and extras 19.
Northop openers Darren Williams and Rob Alderson started with 43 from 10 overs, facing the visitors youthful opening bowlers Morgan Yorke and Joe Williamson. Alderson scored 18, with a six, bowled by Joe as he attempted a big hit.
Twenty runs later Williams was caught at mid on by Sion Francis for 25, in spinner Sam Williams’ second over.
Number 3 batter Henry Dowd and David Foulkes put on 68 for the 3rd wicket, Dowd doing the bulk of the striking.
Sam had a second wicket, that of Foulkes for 10 caught by stand-in keeper Richard Rees in the 25th over.
Dowd punished the bowlers hitting 64 with 2 sixes and 6 fours, his fifty coming off 47 deliveries. Dowd was dismissed to make it 149 for 4, caught at deep mid off by Moc Llywelyn in Jack Williamson’s 6th over.
Leo Grieg and Matt Mullarkey plundered 61 runs from 9 overs before Mullarkey, 22, gave keeper Rees a second catch, this time from the bowling of Llywelyn; 210 for 5 from 39 overs. Sixteen runs later the returning Yorke bowled Grieg for 42, five fours.
There was time for Finn Jenkins to hit a six in his 17, caught by skipper Jack Williams off Llywelyn who also ran out Josh Griffiths on the last ball of Northop’s 45 overs.
Paul Lindfield was the not out batter in the total of 256 for 8.
Seven bowlers had a go for the visitors, the wicket takers being Moc Llywelyn 2 for 30, Sam Williams 2 for 56, Joe Williamson 1 for 33, Jack Williamson 1 for 39 and Yorke 1 for 62. In effect Northop batted for 50 overs, due to a generous donation of 22 wides and 8 no balls from Dolgellau.
When the visitors batted the only thing of note was that 4th wicket alliance of 94 between Morgan Yorke and Stuart Evans.
After Yorke was out for 74 to make it 131 for 6, only 10 more runs were added as Northop delivered the coup de grace. It was 23 for 3, Jack Williamson bowled by skipper Joe Griffiths, Sam Williams bowled by Mullarkey and Sion Francis perhaps unlucky to be adjudged lbw to Mullarkey. Thereafter Yorke took centre stage racking up 2 sixes and 8 fours, reaching his fifty from 61 balls.
He was ably supported by Evans who also hit 2 sixes, together with 2 fours, in his 38.
The partnership came to an end when Evans was brilliantly caught by a diving Finn Jenkins at deep mid on, the bowler Darren Williams in the 27th over.
Darren also bowled Jaco Oosthuizen and had Phil Deane caught by Josh Griffiths.
Yorke’s knock of 74 ended caught Lindfield at mid on off spinner Sandeep Anantharaman, having faced 76 deliveries. Sandeep had 3 more victims as the innings petered out, to finish with 4 for 30, a 2nd catch for Jenkins and a catch apiece for keeper Dowd and Joe Griffiths. Dolgellau closed on 141, losing by 115 runs, and remain in 7th place in the league table while Northop 2nds are 3rd.
Darren had 3 for 27, Mullarkey 2 for just 16 from his 9 overs and Joe Griffiths 1 for 26.
Dolgellau are hoping to play their first home game since 8 July on Saturday, when Connah’s Quay are the visitors. Dolgellau 2nds travel to Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds.