After Yorke was out for 74 to make it 131 for 6, only 10 more runs were added as Northop delivered the coup de grace. It was 23 for 3, Jack Williamson bowled by skipper Joe Griffiths, Sam Williams bowled by Mullarkey and Sion Francis perhaps unlucky to be adjudged lbw to Mullarkey. Thereafter Yorke took centre stage racking up 2 sixes and 8 fours, reaching his fifty from 61 balls.