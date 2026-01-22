TEAMS from Dysynni Hockey Club competed in an Under 12s hockey tournament in Bangor on Sunday, 18 January.
The competition featured a development phase, and for the first time Dysynni entered teams made up of players from the newly launched satellite training sessions for Years 5, 6 and 7, held every Monday at 4pm in Dolgellau.
The new sessions have been running since September and have proven hugely popular with local juniors from the Dolgellau area.
Many are total newcomers to the game of hockey and it’s a credit to them all to have entered two teams in the regional competition.
Both development teams played in the morning and put on an amazing display of newly acquired skills and teamwork.
There was some lovely hockey played and some great goals.
The development teams managed to secure an impressive 4th and 7th position in their group.
Dysynni entered a mixed under 12s team into the afternoon session and, despite having some young players the team managed to win the tournament overall, winning all of their games.
They demonstrated some brilliant teamwork and scored some great goals and ended with a magnificent goal difference of 13 at the end of the day.
Dysynni women's indoor team competed in the second round of the South Wales Indoor League earlier this month.
It was a day of last minute goals and narrow margins with losses of 2-1 to Gwent and to Dowlais, and a loss of 2-0 to Cardiff & Met after holding the eventual league winners at 0-0 for the majority of the game.
For the club’s first season after promotion to the Championship last year, the ladies from Tywyn have done themselves proud and have kept their place in the top tier and it’s all to play for next year.
