LLANUWCHLLYN maintained their five‑point lead at the top of the Ardal North East League table with an impressive 4–1 victory away at third‑placed Bow Street on Saturday.
After their narrow 3–2 derby defeat to Dolgellau the last time out and a couple of postponed fixtures, the league leaders were eager to respond—and they delivered a commanding performance to secure their first ever win at Cae Piod.
The visitors made a flying start and were ahead inside five minutes. Will Owen beat his marker down the flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for Dafydd Evans, who finished confidently to claim his first goal for the club.
Llanuwchllyn doubled their advantage on 20 minutes when Joe Vaughan powered home a superb header from an Ilan Hughes corner.
Bow Street, however, grew into the game and threatened before the interval. They continued to enjoy long spells of possession in the second half, forcing Llanuwchllyn to defend deep at times.
But the leaders remained disciplined and extended their lead on 79 minutes. Aled Parry was brought down in the box, and Dale Davies converted the resulting penalty to make it 3–0.
The hosts pulled one back nine minutes from time through in‑form striker Taylor Watts, who netted his fourth goal in three matches.
Any hopes of a late comeback were extinguished, though, when Gwydion Roberts rose well to head in another excellent Ilan Hughes delivery, sealing a deserved 4–1 win.
Dolgellau stretched their winning run to four matches with a 2–0 victory at Cae Marian.
Despite the soft, recently repaired surface, both sides produced good football in the first half, but it was Dolgellau who made their chances count.
Paul Lewis, heavily involved throughout, recovered from missing an earlier opportunity to deliver a perfect cross for Gerwyn Williams to head home after 21 minutes.
Williams, chasing a remarkable third consecutive hat‑trick, struck again on the stroke of half‑time—his 100th goal for the club. After strong work from Lewis and Aaron Young, Ioan Roberts whipped in a first‑time cross for Williams to finish clinically.
Corwen created chances of their own, but Dolgellau controlled the second half, winning loose balls and managing possession well to protect their clean sheet.
Manager Rob Evans praised his side’s display: “It was a very pleasing performance. We looked a threat in attack, and Corwen kept asking questions, but the team defended superbly.
“A huge congratulations to Ger on reaching 100 goals—he should be very proud. His work rate is outstanding, and our recent results reflect that.”
Elsewhere, Knighton Town stayed five points behind Llanuwchllyn thanks to a 1–0 win over Llandrindod Wells, secured by a first‑half strike from Luke Boundford. Fourth‑placed Penycae were held to a goalless draw at Builth Wells.
Radnor Valley came from behind to beat Cefn Albion 2–1, with Joey Price scoring twice after Dion Gibbins had given the hosts an early lead.
erry also won 2–1 against Lex XI, with goals from Michael Humphreys and Luke Mumford before George Baxter replied for the visitors.
Llanfair United completed the weekend’s action with a 3–0 win at Llangollen Town, inspired by a hat‑trick from Joshua Astley, who moved to 12 league goals for the season.
