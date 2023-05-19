A cricket-loving politician attended the league match between two Aberystwyth sides recently to see first hand the facilities on hand to promote the sport.
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake turned up at Vicarage Playing Fields to watch the West Wales Conference match between Aberystwyth University Commoners and Aberystwyth Cricket club’s first team on Saturday, 13 May.
Mr Lake is a ‘long time lover’ of cricket, and ‘spent many a wonderful day’ playing the game when he was studying in university.
He said: “I got in touch with Aberystwyth University Commoners because I thought what a great occasion to come down and see the club play, as well as speak about the wonderful facilities here at Vicarage Field.
“When the weather’s as good as it is today, I can’t think of anything better.
“Cricket fields do take a lot of resources and funding to be maintained up to the standard you need to play cricket.
“There has been a consolidation of teams in the league too, there used to be a team in Lampeter which is no longer going.
“It has an inevitable knock on effect on the sport itself for maintaining player numbers and our ability to grow the sport locally.”
Mr Lake’s comments were shared by Aberystwyth University Commoners captain Dr Guy Baron: “It’s really great that Ben has come down to support us.
“I’ve spoken to him before about cricket, Vicarage Field and the importance of maintaining it as a good cricket facility; he’s with us on that.
“There have been financial challenges for the university. Its done a fantastic job over recent years in stabilising its financial position, but some of the challenges there have been the lack of resources for ground staff at Vicarage Fields.
“We have a fantastic facility here at Vicarage Field, and we want to promote it, and make sure we have the resources to have good ground staff and a good grass pitch.
“It’s such an iconic place, its been a cricket facility for something like 80 years or more.
“It’s right at the heart of Aberystwyth town, and it’s a fantastic green space not only for cricket but for many people who use it.
“We were given a £4,500 grant from Cricket Wales which is fantastic support, as well as a £2,500 sponsorship from the university.
“This has allowed the club to get new equipment and safety gear for players that didn’t have any, as well as covers for a grass pitch.”
Dr Baron’s thanks didn’t fall on deaf ears, as another audience member was the former chair of Cricket Wales.
Ms Jennifer Owen Adams now sits as a cricket director for the ECB and said: “We’re delighted that so much work is done here at the local level to keep this field accessible.
“The ECB has pledged to make cricket the most inclusive sport in the country.
“We want to do anything we can in partnership with the university, local communities and organisations to make that happen.”