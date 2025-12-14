ABERYSTWYTH lost 19 - 26 at home to Tata Steel in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a match where both sides showed the effects of five weeks without a competitive rugby match, Tata Steel proved the stronger side with less errors and playing to their strengths.
On a clear, sunny day with a breeze across the pitch and heavy conditions underfoot, Aber made mistakes at vital stages of the game and had to settle for a losing bonus point. Tata Steel played the conditions well, keeping the ball in hand and playing through their forwards.
Aber fielded the kick off and their box kick was returned by the visitors via their backs to the home side's try line. Aber's defence held firm initially, but penalties pinned them back in the corner, and Tata Steel's number 8 Dai Griggs crossed for a try converted by Cory Evans.
Aber's scrum was dominant in the first half, and scrum penalties to the home side pushed play deep into the visitor's 22 metres. An excellent driving maul by Aber 10 metres out allowed number 8 Lee Truck to score an unconverted try.
Aber failed to win lineout possession from a good attacking position, and Tata Steel were soon back on the front foot. An Aber clearing kick was returned by the visitor's three-quarters, and poor Aber tackling saw centre Andrew Waite score an unconverted try in the corner.
Aber's scrum was still dominant, but the home side did not capitalise due to penalty kicks not finding touch. Territorial pressure with rucks on the visitor's try line could not be converted into points. Despite two yellow cards against Tata Steel, Aber could not press home their numerical advantage.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 5 Tata Steel 12
Aber were soon pressing on the restart with good rucking providing quick clean ball for their fly half Tommy Sandford to break through the visitor's defensive line 20 metres out to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Too many Aber penalties conceded allowed the visitor's to have a series of rucks on the home side's try line and Griggs crossed for a converted try. Aber kept battling away but there was a sense of panic and untidy play when they had good line breaks. Aber's lineout was not providing consistent possession and the visitor's scrum was much improved by substitutions.
Both sides were competing well in rucks. Eventually Aber managed to push play deep into the visitor's 22 metres with tapped penalties and solid rucking. A penalty to Aber was kicked to the corner and from the resulting maul, and a further tapped penalty, Lloyd Ellis-Jones crashed over for a try converted by Benjamin.
With the scores even, Tata Steel proved the more resilient and quick ball from a ruck 25 metres out was passed along the backs and centre Luke Butler scored a try converted by George Richards. Despite late Aber pressure, the visitor's held on for the win.
Final score: Aberystwyth 19 Tata Steel 26
A game that could have gone either way with both sides rusty after a long break from action. Aber made more mistakes or showed poor judgement and ill-discipline at critical times to allow the visitor's a deserved away win.
Next match in the Championship West: Gorseinon away on Saturday.
