Talybont Rachels 1sts (55 – 7) beat Talybont Rachels 2nds (54 all out) by 3 wickets
A LOW-SCORING but fierce derby went the way of the senior team in the ‘Fine and Country’ conference, writes Huw Chambers.
Seconds captain Vinod Mathew won the toss, hosted by Rachel’s Dairies manager Mr Richard Cooper, and decided to take first strike.
Milton John opened the bowling for the firsts and immediately got lift and copious seam movement. The first wicket fell, however, to a runout – Tino Tomy at point hitting the stumps with fielding that would not be amiss at a professional level, Jacob Mathew being the unlucky victim.
John then took two wickets in rapid succession, a snorter touching Vinod Mathew’s glove to be caught behind By Sumesh Antony and Blenesh being LBW off a fuller delivery.
Mudit Bohra played a dashing cut off Phil Abraham, only for first change Ijaz to bowl him for 6.
With Nimal Nixon holing out to Ayush Sharma off John, the innings was in ruins at 13-5.
Joseph Thomas and Anish Kuriakose used sensible footwork to counter the generous movement, and some sort of recovery was under way.
Tino Tomy, however, broke through Thomas’s defence to bowl him for 11. Vivek Nair undertook a brief counterattack, hitting two boundaries.
It could not last against the relentless accuracy of John, who bowled him for 11 with the score on 38.
The tail was then fully exposed, Phil Abraham picking up his first wicket and Tino his second as Kuriakose fought to get to a competitive score. He hit a huge straight 6 off Abraham, being last man out as Anant Saxena yorked him to win a leg-before decision. He had top-scored with 13.
Milton John claimed 4-14 and Tino Tomy 2-10.
Any thoughts of a leisurely stroll to the total were dispelled when Saxena misjudged the length of a full Kuriakose delivery and was out LBW in a reciprocal dismissal.
Devadas opened the bowling from the pavilion end, proving a handful in every way.
Yorkers were mixed with sharp lifters, all at a sharp pace. Ayush Sharma was bowled by an inswinger and Phil Abraham by a grubber to make the score 10-3.
Sumesh Antony tried to hit out, but a lofted on-drive found a calm Nimal Nixon at long-on, and a similar fate befell Anup Menon, Vivek Nair making a difficult catch look easy.
Anish Kuriakose picked up both wickets, getting reward for his canny swing bowling.
Graison John had opened and had looked untroubled. Playing straight and late, he had shown it was possible to stay at the crease. An elegant push through the covers seemed to have beaten the field, but a swoop by Rebin Rajan saw John inches short. The score slumped to 38-7 as Ijaz flashed at Devadas, only for the athletic Rebin to take a stinging catch at point.
Jestus Jerry has been in impeccable form this season, and his quick hands and ability to play the ball softly stood him in good stead. He and Tino Tomy saw off Kuriakose and Devadas by running a series of short singles and then punishing the looser deliveries. They calmly saw their team through to the target, Jestus unbeaten on 16 and Tino equally steadfast on 8.
Kuriakose and Devadas had identical analyses of 3-21.
The ‘Lifeline’ man of the match award went to Milton John, the sponsors attending the ceremony.
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