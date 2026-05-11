LLANILAR Reserves secured their fourth win of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with a commanding display against Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Saturday.
The Castle Hill Park hosts dominated from the outset against an understrength Tywyn side. Sion Edwards opened the scoring after just four minutes.
Llanilar never looked back, with Jamie Dowse, Evan Jones (who completed a hat-trick), Dylan Rogers, Noa Rowlands and Eifion Thomas all finding the net before the interval.
Llanilar eased their intensity in the second half, while Tywyn showed greater resilience in defence.
Dowse added his second goal on 68 minutes, and although Tywyn managed to get on the scoresheet, Llanilar remained firmly in control as the match finished 9-3.
Leaders Penparcau and Talybont are level on 38 points and will battle it out in their final matches against Ceidwaid Aberystwyth.
Fixtures: 16 May: Ceidwaid Aberystwyth v Talybont 19 May: Borth v Llanilar Reserves 20 May: Penparcau v Ceidwaid Aberystwyth 23 May: Borth v Ceidwaid Aberystwyth
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