Hywel took a few overs to find his range and Vinod took advantage of the opportunity to get the score moving with some solid boundaries. Steffan continued to bowl accurately at good pace, and with Hywel finding his rhythm in his third over, the run rate slowed up again. Josh Roper took over from Steffan when his spell was complete and also managed to restrict the scoring, if not to quite the same degree. So Vinod and Rhodri had managed something of a recovery at the 20 over drinks break, with the score on 62-2.