Sam Williams, 50 not out with the bat, and Joe Williamson 5 for 28 with the ball were the main architects of a Dolgellau victory away at Llay Welfare on Saturday in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
LLAY WELFARE 135 lost to DOLGELLAU 136 for 8 by 2 wickets
Winning the toss and batting Llay posted 135 in 29.4 overs, the match having been reduced to 39 overs each after a rain interruption.
Dolgellau reached 136 for 8 from the first delivery of the final over to notch up a two-wicket win.
Once again for an away match, it was an understrength Dolgellau side that took to the field when Llay batted.
However the stand-in players did a good job in the field and aided Sam Williams later in the day as Dolgellau achieved victory.
Llay made a decent start, skipper Nathan Humphreys and Matthew Cross having an opening partnership of 37 in 8 overs.
It changed dramatically in Joe Williamson’s fifth over when three wickets went down, Joe taking three wickets in four balls.
The second delivery of the over bowled Humphreys for 9 and the 4th ball castled Cross for 10.
The next delivery found the edge of Ethan Griffiths’ bat, caught behind by Stuart Evans; 38 for 3.
Four overs later Evans held another catch behind the stumps giving Joe a 4th wicket, that of Tom Parry.
Number 3 batter Jacob Roberts and Jack Honey added 36 runs in just 4 overs as Llay tried to recover, Jacob striking 5 fours in his 33 before he was dismissed lbw giving Joe his 5th wicket with the last ball of his 9 over spell.
Leg spinner Jack Williamson replaced his brother Joe at the football stand end, claiming the wicket of Huw Jones, bowled by a googly, in his first over.
After a 40 minute rain delay Jack Honey and Dylan Honey had a stand of 34 for the 7th wicket to take it on to 123 at which Jack was bowled by Jaco Oosthuizen for 38 from 43 balls with a six and 5 fours.
Twelve runs later Jack Williamson bowled Dylan Honey for 17.
The last 2 wickets were lost without addition to the total of 135. Jack Williamson bowled Charlie Flower and Oosthuizen had Alfie Guest caught at mid off by Sam Williams; 135 all out.
Joe Williamson’s 9 overs yielded 5 for 28, Jack Williamson claimed 3 for 27 from 6 overs and Oosthuizen 2 for 25 from 6.4 overs.
On this occasion the Williams brothers had no joy with the ball, Sam bowling 5 overs for 30 and captain Jack 3 overs for 19.
Dolgellau advanced to 14 with openers Jack and Joe Williamson before Joe was deceived by a slower delivery from Ethan Griffiths, and bowled. Sam Williams entered at number 3 in the 6th over and was still there 32 overs later guiding his side to success.
With the total on 31 Jack Williamson was caught by Jack Honey in the covers for 16 giving Ethan a second wicket.
Ethan then held a catch at mid on to dismiss Oosthuizen off Cross. Sam and Stuart Evans put on 30 for the 4th wicket taking it to 62 in 23 overs, Evans given out lbw to Cross for 9.
Phil Deane joined Sam at the crease in a stand of 31 moving it on to 93.
Deane made 10, including two hook shots to the boundary, being adjudged lbw to the returning opening bowler Nathan Humphreys who also had Jack Williams lbw in the same over; 93 for 6.
Meanwhile Sam was accumulating runs steadily as Dolgellau crept nearer the Llay total.
Llio Parry did well to help Sam add 21 before she was bowled by the pace of Tom Parry; 114 for 7.
It advanced to 125, Matthew Maslin hitting a cover drive to the boundary before being caught at mid off by Dylan Honey off Jack Honey, to leave the visitors needing 11 more runs for a win.
Sam reached his fifty in the penultimate over, facing 85 deliveries.
Number 10 batter Dyfan Hughes, on his 15th birthday, stayed with Sam as those 11 runs were scored giving Dolgellau a 2 wicket victory, last batter Joel Eynon not needed.
The first ball of the final over produced a wide to complete proceedings for the day. Sam’s 50 not out contained a six and 3 fours as he took his side to the winning post.
Three Llay bowlers had 2 wickets apiece. Cross took 2 for 13 from 9 good overs, Humphreys 2 for 21 from 9 and Griffiths 2 for 22 also from 9.
Parry 1 for 24 and Jack Honey 1 for 26 were the other wicket takers as Dolgellau went home with 11 points to Llay’s 4 points.
• On Wednesday, Dolgellau’s Jonathan Lloyd top scored with 46 from 51 balls for Cricket Wales Over 50s 2nds away to Gloucestershire Over 50s 2nds who won the match by 34 runs, a quarter final in the National Championships.
At Aberystwyth on Sunday, Dolgellau junior member Lois Llywelyn represented Cricket Wales North Girls Under 13s in two T20 matches.
Lois took 1 wicket for 2 runs from her 2 overs when her side beat Wales East, while the North also defeated Wales West.