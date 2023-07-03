Ayush Sharma has threatened a big score all summer, and in company with Bava Vasu, set about repairing the damage. Contrasting styles were on show, Sharma with his timing and quick hands, Vasu matching him with his power. Despite Vasu offering catches, both reached 50s almost simultaneously, but Omair Syed made the breakthrough that Aber badly needed when he bowled Vasu for 51 when the pair had put on 119. Bizarrely, all Vasu’s four boundaries were sixes.