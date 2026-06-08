Talybont Rachels 1sts (308 – 8) beat Commoners (96 - 5) on Run rate
TALYBONT Rachels continued their fine run on Sunday in the ‘Fine and Country’ WWCCC, albeit in a muted fashion, the weather ensuing the game did not finish in a conventional manner, writes Huw Chambers.
Home skipper Anup Menon won the toss, choosing to bat on the artificial Vicarage pitch under sombre skies.
He soon lost opening partner Anant Saxena to a catch by Umar Aslam off the bowling of Sohaib Syed.
Menon was joined at the crease by Ayush Sharma, whose dashing approach meant that the runs started to flow.
The pair took the score to 81 in the 13th over before Menon was bowled by the experienced Ehtesham Siddiqui for 45.
Phil Abraham’s stumps were then felled by Omar Syed to leave the score on 115-3.
There then followed an excellent stand between Sumesh Antony and Sharma, the nimble footwork enabling both batsmen to cash in on anything loose.
Their speed between the wickets resulted in one of the most extraordinary scoreboard entries possible – four all run wides being added to the extra.
Sai Rishabh put an end to their fun, having Antony caught by Omar Syed for 42.
Sharma had moved to within one shot of his second successive century, but Commoners shrewdly brough back the pace of Waqar Younis, whose fuller length beat an attempted pull to bowl Sharma for an excellent 95.
The same bowler then bowled Lahiru Chamil to give Commoners some hope at 211-6. Ijaz plays the role of a lower order hitter perfectly, however.
He hit four sixes in no time at all, one towering effort clearing the town end boundary against a stiff breeze. With the calm elegance of Jestus Jerry at the other end, the runs flowed again until Satish took a catch off a mistimed Ijaz pull to give Sohaib Syed a second wicket.
Tino Tomy showed what his bat can do as well, a magnificent on drive for six in the last over catching the eye. He fell to a well-judged catch by Garvinder off Omar Syed for 16, and Jestus remained unbeaten on 34.
The innings closed on 308-8. Waqar, Sohaib and Omar took two wickets apiece.
With the skies darkening and an imposing total, one would have expected a dour rearguard, but Sohaib opened the reply with a glorious drive through extra cover.
With two further boundaries in the opening over, it was obvious that wickets would have to be worked for.
Having hit 5 attractive boundaries, Sohaib was bowled by Milton John for 22. The spin of Jestus was being tried at the other end, and the stubborn resistance of Muhammad Asad came to an end as Anant Saxena pouched a blinder at first slip off a leg break that took off.
Jestus then bowled Satish, and the same fate befell Farhan off Milton John. The rain was now omnipresent, and multiple interruptions meant that no aspect of the game was easy. Despite coming together at 33-4, batsmen Waqar Younis and Umar Aslam settled in well, their straight bats keeping the bowlers at bay as
they put on a stand of 56. Umar, resplendent in his traditional whites, struck a couple of mighty blows to scatter the field, but fell to a catch behind to Sumesh Antony as Anant Saxena bowled his cutters.
He had made an excellent 36. Despite the foul weather, the batting side sportingly saw it through to the threshold of 20 overs, when it was agreed that the game should end with Commoners on 96-5. Waqar had battled to 25.
The ‘Lifeline’ man of the match was Ayush Sharma.
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