ON a pitch that can only be respectfully described as ‘rather grassy’, the Commoners and Tregaron battled in a twenty twenty that had not much of anything, but a little bit of everything, writes Muhammad Aslam.
Captain Omair won the toss and chose to bowl. He and Ehtesham opened the bowling, keeping things tight and taking wickets.
Ehtesham had one caught behind off the excellent wicket keeping of Näuman, Omair spun one through the gate, before Ehtesham took another to top off an excellent opening spell.
Alex and Sai came on to bowl, taking a wicket each.
Alex snuck one onto the stumps, while Sai had one caught behind.
Accurate and economical, Sai finished with tidy figures of 1 for 5.AK & Mo kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs in 4 overs, setting up a vintage spell at the death from Waqar, who took 3 wickets for 0 runs. Yep, that’s right, 0 runs
Captain Omair also came back into the attack, surviving a vicious collision which left a cut on his cheek to help secure a run out.
He nabbed the last wicket, stumped thanks to Näuman’s quick hands.64 all out, twenty overs to chase.
It could’ve been oh-so-easy. But the Commoners are entertainers as well as fighters, and so what followed was a nail-biter.
Mo opened the batting with Alex, marking a positive start for the team with a fluent boundary and some positive singles.
Alex and Dave then put on a long partnership, battling away and finding the ball rather hard to hit.
The ball did hit Alex though, in the jaw. Still, a partnership of over 20 set the Commoners up to chase the final few runs with some attacking stroke play.
So did Waqar, Satish and Sohaib see the team home.
Still, come the final ball, there was 4 needed in a game which to that point, had featured just 7 boundaries.
In Stokes-like fashion, Waqar smashed the ball to the boundary for six, finishing on 25*, leading to exuberant celebrations as the team rushed the field.
Rumours abound that Alex promised to buy Waqar ‘all the cigarettes in the land’ for saving the game, but neither party can be reached for comment.
A special shout out to Näuman for taking three catches.
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