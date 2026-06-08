ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have welcomed Ffiona Evans back to the role of Sports Therapist ahead of the 2026/27 JD Cymru South season.
She has worked with the Football Association of Wales for over a decade, supporting regional and international youth camps, and has also served as Sports Therapist at Bala Town FC since 2018. Ffiona previously spent more than seven years with the Black and Green men's 1st-Team, providing matchday treatment, rehabilitation and first-aid support.
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