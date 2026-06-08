ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have welcomed Ffiona Evans back to the role of Sports Therapist ahead of the 2026/27 JD Cymru South season.

Ffiona holds a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science from Aberystwyth University and an MSc in Sports Therapy. Alongside running her own private practice, FE Sports Therapy, she has built extensive experience across Welsh football.

She has worked with the Football Association of Wales for over a decade, supporting regional and international youth camps, and has also served as Sports Therapist at Bala Town FC since 2018. Ffiona previously spent more than seven years with the Black and Green men's 1st-Team, providing matchday treatment, rehabilitation and first-aid support.

Ffiona is also synonymous with the Club's Women's Team, entering her 20th season as a player having also served as Club Captain for eight seasons.

Combining strong academic knowledge with extensive practical experience in football, Ffiona is undoubtedly a valuable addition to the Club’s backroom team.

Ffiona said:"When Craig approached me about joining, it was clear to see his ambition, and I really liked the vision he has set out for the season.

I already know the club well, having been part of the staff a few years ago, now living locally, and also being a long-term player with the Women’s side, so it made sense to get back involved.

I’m looking forward to meeting up with the squad and staff and getting the season underway!"

Manager Craig Williams commented: "I’m thrilled to welcome Ffiona back to the role of Club Sports Therapist. Having worked in the Cymru Premier, on European campaigns, and with the Regional Welsh squads, her expertise is of the highest calibre.

Now living locally and with a two-decade affiliation with the Club, it makes perfect sense to get her onboard and further strengthen the quality of our staff."