Another 41 runs were added for the loss of 4 wickets to Sam, from the last 10 overs, the visiting bowlers restricting the flow of runs after the departure of Du Toit. Stout was on 50 not out when Connah’s Quay closed on 211 for 9 from their 45 overs. Auty was caught by the keeper Rees, Darren Leach held by Sion Francis for 13 with a six, Chris Boden stumped by Rees and Danny Graham bowled to give Sam 5 for 35 from 8 overs. Sam, who surprisingly did not bowl until the 31st over, was supported by Joe Williamson’s 2 for 36 from 9 overs, Oosthuizen 1 for 47 from 8 and Jack Williamson 1 for 57 from 9 overs. Morgan Yorke, unlucky not to take a wicket, had an outstanding spell of 8 overs for just 12 runs, only 6 of them coming off the bat.