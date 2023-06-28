Put in to bat on Saturday at Central Park, Connah’s Quay totalled 211 for 9 and then dismissed visiting Dolgellau for 140, a 71 run success.
Connah’s Quay’s overseas player, South African James Du Toit stole the limelight with a 96 ball knock of 97, while the only other contribution of note was Rhys Stout with an undefeated 50; the visitors’ Sam Williams taking 5 wickets.
While still in single figures Du Toit survived a strong appeal for a catch down the leg side by the keeper Richard Rees from Joe Williamson’s bowling. The fielders were convinced there was bat involved but the umpire turned down the appeal.
When Dolgellau batted they fell from 108 for 3 to 140 all out as the overs ran out, Du Toit and Mali Auty having 3 wickets apiece.
The Quay advanced to 34 for 3 from 14 overs, Joe Williamson picking up 2 wickets. Skipper Tom Hooson was caught in the slips by Sam Williams and Callum Miller was bowled. Jack Wiliamson caught and bowled Josh Clarke before opener Du Toit, who got to his 50 from 65 balls, and Darren Jones added 62 together, the latter contributing 9, caught by skipper Jack Williams off Jaco Oosthuizen. Thereafter Du Toit and Stout had an alliance of 72 from 10 overs for the 5th wicket.
With the total on 170 in the 35th over Du Toit was out three runs short of a century, caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary by Jack Williamson, the first of Sam Williams’ five wicket haul. In his 97 there were 4 sixes and 11 fours.
Another 41 runs were added for the loss of 4 wickets to Sam, from the last 10 overs, the visiting bowlers restricting the flow of runs after the departure of Du Toit. Stout was on 50 not out when Connah’s Quay closed on 211 for 9 from their 45 overs. Auty was caught by the keeper Rees, Darren Leach held by Sion Francis for 13 with a six, Chris Boden stumped by Rees and Danny Graham bowled to give Sam 5 for 35 from 8 overs. Sam, who surprisingly did not bowl until the 31st over, was supported by Joe Williamson’s 2 for 36 from 9 overs, Oosthuizen 1 for 47 from 8 and Jack Williamson 1 for 57 from 9 overs. Morgan Yorke, unlucky not to take a wicket, had an outstanding spell of 8 overs for just 12 runs, only 6 of them coming off the bat.
Dolgellau lost the wickets of opener Yorke for 12, bowled by Leach, Joe Williamson for 10, caught Stout bowled Lee Davies, and opener Jack Williamson caught Clarke off Auty for 9; 38 for 3 from 12 overs. Sion Francis and Sam Williams forged a partnership of 70 in 19 overs to move it on to 108 at which Sam was stumped by Hooson for 25 with a six and 2 fours, the bowler Miller.
At 122 Francis was caught on the long on boundary by Clarke off Du Toit, having hit a six and 3 fours in his side’s top score of 37. The innings fell away tamely thereafter as the overs counted down. Jack Williams was lbw to Miller and Jaco caught for 12 by Clarke off Du Toit. Auty bowled Rees and Matthew Maslin with Du Toit having the final say by taking a return catch to dismiss Moc Llywelyn as Dolgellau finished on 140 in the 40th over.
Auty had 3 for 26 from 8 overs, Du Toit 3 for 12 from 5.1, Miller 2 for 41 off 9, Lee Davies 1 for 21 from 9 good overs and Leach 1 for 6 from 2 overs as Connah’s Quay won by 71 runs.
Division 4
Dolgellau 2nds 128 for 8 tied with Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds 128
At The Marian on Saturday there was a rare tied match as Dolgellau 2nds entertained Marchwiel & Wrexham 2nds, both teams totalling 128.
Asked to bat first Marchwiel were all out for 128 in the 38th of their 40 overs, only the 2 openers making double figure scores, having an opening stand of 64.
Ryan Williams struck 54 before being stumped by Niki Williams off the bowling of Ffion Gittins and skipper Ted Probin 28, caught Joel Eynon bowled Tom Conde.
The other batters managed just 18 runs off the bat as 5 bowlers shared the wickets; Lowri Parry 2 for 20, Conde 2 for 21, Eynon 2 for 22, Gittins 2 for 23 and Dyfan Hughes 1 for 17.
Ffion held a catch and Niki had a run out. Dolgellau’s reply went down to the last ball of the match, the 40th over. With one run needed for victory Iwan Parry was bowled by Mike Lee to leave his side also on 128. Iwan had scored 12 to go with his impressive 6 overs for just 12 runs earlier. Opener Tom Conde top scored with 37, including 4 fours, and Niki Williams notched up an undefeated 36 with 3 fours. For the visitors Mike Lee claimed 3 for 12, Paul Baines 2 for 13, Jay Lee 2 for 19 and Chey Walker 1 for 19. Both sides take 8 points as the hosts’ skipper Alex Yorke praised his young side for a battling performance.