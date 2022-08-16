Steff hits fantastic 139 to lead Aberaeron to victory
There were wins for Aberaeron, Tywyn and District and Talybont in the West Wales Cricket Club Conference.
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth 1sts (231 for 7) lost to Aberaeron (234 for 3) by 7 wickets
It was a blazing hot day and Aberystwyth, having won the toss, elected to bat first.
Aberaeron made early breakthroughs, first taking the important wicket of Jim Vaughan for 2 in the third over, with John Fice taking a sharp catch in the gully off Steffan Rees’ bowling. Hywel Rees then struck in the 10th over to dismiss the captain Anthony Burrell, bowled for 6 runs.
Opener Dave Wilcockson was then joined by Mel Jones for the best partnership of the innings. They pushed the score on from 46 to 131, before Morgan Ashton was rewarded for another accurate spell, bowling Wilcockson for 70.
Ceri John joined Mel and enjoyed a 43 run partnership before a change in the bowling brought Kevin Regan into the attack. Ceri was Regan’s victim, being bowled on 23.
Kev, two overs later, then took a superb return catch to dismiss Mel Jones on 64. Nat Burrell contributed 14 runs before also being caught and bowled by Regan.
Jack Allen batted nicely for his 14 and then became Regan’s fourth victim on the last ball of the innings, missing the connection on a big swing and the ball finding the stumps.
Nigel Salmon was left on 8 not out with the home side having posted 231-7. Kevin Regan’s 4 for 24 off 4 overs were clearly the best figures of the innings, but Steffan (1 for 36) and Hywel Rees (1 for 39) and Paul Hughes (0 for 33) all bowled very economical 8 over spells, which helped restrict the total.
The Aberaeron players were very happy to have finished their stint in the field, and most were hoping that the opening batters could make a serious dent in the required runs - one suspects that everyone was remembering the furious pace that Steffan Rees and Jamie Davies set off at last time these teams met.
Steff knocked a single, but then the score was quickly 1-1, as Noah Jones got the better of Davies this time, bowling him first ball.
John Fice joined Steff and both were quite watchful in the face of accurate bowling from Noah Jones and Nat Burrell. However, Steff in particular was merciless with any deliveries that erred in line or length. The pair progressed the score on to 108 before Fice was trapped lbw by Nigel Salmon on 19.
Steff was joined by Hywel Rees for the partnership that sealed the fate of the game. Steff was rarely beaten in an innings that saw many huge sixes, with four balls lost altogether. Having scored 139 runs, including 13 fours and 11 sixes, Steff retired himself out due to other commitments.
With the score now on 215 for 3, Ted Trewella joined his captain to help wrap up the game. The target was reached in the 27th over, with most players very happy for the early finish and a chance to escape the heat. Hywel ended on 42* and Ted on 12*. Noah Jones was the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 30 off his five overs.
Report by Alex Pitchford
AU Commoners (61 all out) lost to Tywyn and District (87 all out) by 26 runs
The bowlers had their day in a low-scoring match in Aberystwyth.
Electing to bat first, Tywyn could only reach 87 runs before they were all out after 33 overs.
Jack Williamson top-scored with 24 and captain Dave Jenkins added 14.
Ian Lawton played a key role in dismissing the Tywyn batters, taking three wickets, including a duck for Dylan Williams and running out Gruff Llewelyn for no score.
Arshad Sher aided the Commoners’ effort with an outstanding 4 for 10, and Guy Baron and Ollie Somerfield each took a wicket a piece.
The Commoners failed in their pursuit though when they took to the crease.
Only Nial Nizar (11), Guy Baron (10) and Ollie Somerfield (14) could muster double digits as four Commoners were out for no score.
Jack Williamson claimed four for 20 in six overs, while Joe Williamson, Morgan Yorke and Ellis Rodgers took two wickets a piece as the Commoners were all out for 61.
Talybont (194 for 5) beat Aberystwyth 2nds (192 for 6) by 5 wickets
An unbeaten 71 from Vinod Matthew, including 11 boundaries, led Talybont to victory on Sunday afternoon.
Steven Cole put in a good showing for Aber with an unbeaten 68, alongside support from captain Nigel Salmon (35) and Peter Loxdale (26), but Phil Abraham’s 2 for 15 and a couple of run-outs were key as Talybont were set a target of 193 to win.
Vinod Matthew top-scored as Graison John (51) also hit a half century.
Dan Graison claimed three wickets for 23 in his eight overs, but Talybont’s batting proved too strong for Aber 2nds.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |