Clwb Criced Y Bala, 131/4 (Net Score: 311) beat Abergele CC – 84/4 (Net Score: 264) by 47 runs
North Wales Women’s Cricket League – Softball Division 1 West
BALA continued their fine league form with a dominant away win against Abergele CC, securing a 47-run victory in a well-contested clash at Pentre Mawr Park.
This result sees Bala earn 17 crucial league points.
Bala batted first after Abergele won the toss and chose to bowl.
The Bala batters capitalised on that decision with a solid and disciplined performance throughout the innings.
Kitty Davies gave Bala a bright start, scoring a fluent 19 off 17 balls, timing the ball well in the powerplay.
Danielle Finnerty was composed and aggressive in equal measure with 15 from 12 deliveries, helping push Bala toward the 100 mark.
Tanya Hughes added vital middle-order runs with a punchy 11 (12 balls) whilst Caz Smith (10) and Rachael Madeley Davies (9) played important cameos to keep momentum flowing.
Bala ended on 131/4 from 16 overs, translating to a net score of 311, a strong total under the format’s rules.
Abergele started their reply under scoreboard pressure, and while their batters found occasional boundaries, they struggled for fluency thanks to Bala’s disciplined bowling and tight fielding.
Rachael Madeley Davies starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 overs, 15 runs, 2 wickets.
Kitty Davies (3-0-21-1) and Joanne Norris (2-0-12-1) chipped in with crucial wickets to keep the momentum with Bala.
Caz Smith bowled an outstanding spell of 3 overs, 1 maiden, just 6 runs conceded, building pressure.
Ella Knight (3-0-8-0) was the most economical, ensuring Abergele couldn’t build partnerships.
The team shared the workload with 6 bowlers used, all of whom kept their discipline.
Despite a spirited 84-run total from Abergele, their net score of 264 fell short of Bala’s 311.
