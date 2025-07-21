Aberaeron (289-1) beat Lampeter (285-7) by 9 wkts
WITH Aberaeron top of the table, unbeaten this season in the Fine & Country WWCCC championship, facing their closest rivals, Lampeter, on another hot and sticky day, the stage was set for a thriller.
Aberaeron won the toss and chose to bowl first.
An early strike by Steffan Rees, bowling Emyr Evans for 0, made for just the start they hoped for.
However, a few missed opportunities allowed Wesley Roban to progress Lampeter’s cause at a gallop and forced Aberaeron to try all their bowlers.
Steffan Rees made the next breakthrough having Elgan Evan stumped by Dave Floyd for 18 with Lampeter on 95-2.
But this brought in Ceri Thomas and he and Wes progressed at a rapid pace.
The pair took their team to 183 before Wes eventually was caught behind off Ollie Evans.
It was a magnificent innings of 117 with 14 fours and 7 sixes.
Carwyn Gregson scored 18 before he was caught by Steffan to give Ifan Rishko a wicket.
The return of Simon Mitchell saw the end of Jason Thomas, caught by Steffan after 43 stylish runs, followed by 2 more bowled. Ceri Thomas finished on 70 not out and the team on 285-7.
After enjoying the teas provided by the Hive and Cadwgan, Aberaeron set about their big chase.
Openers Ollie Evans and Alex Pitchford set about this positively, remaining ahead of the rate in their 125 run partnership, which ended in the 17th over when Alex top edged a short ball from Carwyn Gregson to give keeper Geraint Thomas a comfortable catch.
Alex had added 53, including 10 fours.
This was to be Lampeter’s only wicket however, as Dave Floyd continued with Ollie, keeping ahead of the required rate.
Dave completed the chase, stoking the ball to the third man boundary, ending with 56* himself.
Ollie Evans’ magnificent 156*, including 25 fours and 2 sixes, earned him the clear man-of-the-match on what was very much a batter’s day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.