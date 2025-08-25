Tal/Rachels 2nds (258 – 7) beat Commoners (257-7) by 3 wickets
A nail-biting finish at the Vicarage, as the Tal/Rachels second string finished their ‘Fine and Country’ Conference season with a magnificent chase.
Commoners skipper Mo Aslam knows the ground as well as anyone, so chose to bat first.
Opening alongside in-form youngster Sohaib Syed was Ravi Mandar, the stylish left-hander making a welcome return to Commoners colours.
The pair were harsh on Vivek, but Anish Kuriakose kept one end tight, and a breakthrough came when Phil Abraham came on and took a return catch to dismiss Mandar for 22.
The same bowler also accounted for Sohaib, bowling him for a fine 46.
Ehtesham Siddiqui and Waqar Younis then took the score to 117.
Waqar had just struck Blenish for a six when the bowler had his revenge, hitting Sidduiqi’s stumps with the batsman on 25.
The dangerous Nauman then came in and started to score freely.
At 181- 4 with 29 overs gone, the batting side held sway, but both batsmen departed soon after, Waqar being bowled by Vivek for 43 and Nauman being caught by Abraham mistiming a shot off the wristspinner Jestus Jerry.
Mo Aslam would have been hoping to contribute more, but was bowled cheaply by Abraham, a similar fate befelling Zakir as Vivek struck again.
The innings was recharged by Omar Syed, who struck a rapid unbeaten 34, including two sixes.
The innings closed on a formidable 257, Abraham taking 3-43 and Vivek 2-50.
A good start was imperative, and Sumesh Antony and Jacob Mathew launched a fierce attack against the swing of Ehtesham and the pace of Sohaib.
40 runs came off the fist four overs, Mathew being an inspired choice as an opener.
He had struck 4 fours before Nauman pouched him off the bowling of Sidduiqi. Sohaib also had his revenge, trapping Antony LBW for 26.
Lahiru Chamil contributed a rapid 16 before Nauman bowled him to leave the score at 122-3.
Only 14 overs had gone, so the batting side could now play sensibly whilst keeping the run-rate within reason.
Phil Abraham and Jestus Jerry now put on the decisive partnership of the chase and took the score to within striking distance.
Mo Aslam brought himself on to try and turn the tide, and manged it in style, bowling both.
Abraham had scored a fine 66 and Jestus 28.
With Mo Aslam expertly marshalling the fielders, the game tightened, and Zakir and Mandar combined well to run out Blenish, and the spin of Omar Syed put paid to Rebin Rajan.
Vinod Mathew came in, and found the gaps in his usual elegant fashion.
With 20 or so runs needed, he found an ally in Vivek Nair, who showed no nerves as the target approached. With the clock showing eight o’clock , the target was reached in the 37th over, Mathew being unbeaten on 29 and Vivek on 9.
