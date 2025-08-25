Dolgellau 181 lost to Bangor 2nds 186 for 9 by 1 wicket
North Wales Cricket League, Division One
FOR the second successive match Dolgellau contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory when they went down to a 1 wicket defeat to visitors Bangor 2nds.
Opting to bat Dolgellau totalled 181, all out in the penultimate over of 45.
In reply Bangor reached 185 for 9 with just 1 delivery to spare, thanks to number 7 batter Michael Hughes who made an undefeated 85.
Bangor were 56 for 5 and 119 for 7 but Hughes and the lower order batters took their team to an unlikely success with 1 wicket and 1 ball to spare.
Lafras Van Vuuren and Jaco Oosthuizen opened up for Dolgellau, the latter hitting 2 fours before he was out in the 8th over.
Jack Williamson joined Lafras at the crease and together they added 79 for the 2nd wicket in 17 overs.
The total was 107 when Williamson was caught by Sohaib Khan off Gareth Edwards for 38 with 2 sixes and 3 fours.
18 runs later skipper Jack Williams departed for 10, bowled by Tomos Davies.
After adding 17 runs with Sion Francis, Lafras' wicket was taken by Davies, caught by Mehul Ahir for 64 reaching his 50 from 62 balls and striking 2 sixes and 5 fours; 142 for 4.
Francis and Joe Williamson moved it on to 160, at which Joe was caught by Ahir to give Michael Hughes the first of 4 wickets.
The last 5 wickets only managed another 21 runs between them as Dolgellau closed on 181, 9 deliveries not used.
Francis was a 3rd victim for Davies caught behind by Hari Williams after scoring 18 with 3 boundaries.
Hughes finished with 4 for 29 from his 9 overs and Davies had 3 for 26 from 6 overs.
Bangor lost their first wicket at 17 in the 5th over, Khan caught at slip by Lafras, the first of 4 catches for him on the day, the bowler Francis.
Skipper Jamie Davies and opener Sion Llwyd took it 40 before Joe Williamson struck twice having Davies caught and Saif Ijaz lbw.
Three overs later it stood at 56 for 5, the last of those Llwyd for 26, caught Lafras, bowled Jack Williamson; Ahir lbw to Lafras.
Youngster Hari Williams defended well for his 11 as he and Michael Hughes put on 38 for the 6th wicket.
Dolgellau looked to be in charge with Bangor on 94 for 6, needing 88 to win from 13 overs but some below par bowling allowed Hughes to get to a half century from 61 balls and he went on to an undefeated 85 off 82 deliveries faced, hitting the penultimate ball of the match for 6 to clinch a 1 wicket victory.
Hughes struck 4 sixes and 7 fours. At the other end Hughes was assisted by Edwards, Hadi Zaidi, Davies and Dawson who was at the crease when the Bangor win was secured.
40 runs were required from the last 4 overs but a flummoxed Dolgellau could not prevent another defeat. The wicket takers were Joe Williamson 2 for 21, Jack Williamson 2 for 37, Lafras 1 for 17, Francis 1 for 36 and Jack Williams 1 for 47, Williams also having 2 run outs.
