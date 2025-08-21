CAMBRIAN Tyres Aberystwyth League champions Talybont picked up a huge three points on the road at Borth United as the new season kicked off on Wednesday evening.
The Crows took the lead through Clay Nash five minutes before the break during an evenly-contested first half.
There was little to choose between the two sides as the second half got underway but the Tigers roared ahead with two stunning goals by Dylan Benjamin on 50 minutes and Aled Parry Evans just after the hour.
A delicate finish by new signing Harley Lawton in the 90th minutes sealed the win for the visitors.
Penparcau and Llanilar Reserves played out a hugely entertaining 4-4 draw at Min-y-Ddol, 16-year-old Eifion Thomas securing a point for the visitors very deep into stoppage time after they had been trailing 4-0 at the break.
Arky seemed out of sight after first half strikes by Michael Gornall, Callum Evans, Gytis Pivnickas and a Gerwyn James own goal but Llan had other ideas.
Goals by Efan Wyn Jones and 16-year-old Jamie Ling gave them a glimmer of hope and when Jack Mleczek turned the ball into the back of his own net on 80 minutes it was game on.
With the game drifting deeper and deeper into added on time it looked likely that the hosts would hold on to the points but teenager Thomas had the final say.
Corris United began their campaign with a solid performance and a 3-0 win at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves, Dion Kohler, Alex Jarman and Mason Dennett finding the back of the net.
Llanon also made a positive start to the season with a 5-2 victory against Padarn United at Morfa Esgob.
Veteran Tegid Owen took no time at all to find his shooting boots with two first half goals and another brace three minutes after the break to blow the visitors away.
Padarn hit back through Joseph Balla on 53 minutes before Llanon added to their tally through Thomas Scourfield.
Credit to Padarn, they battled throughout and kept going and were rewarded with another goal by Niki Williams in the closing stages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.